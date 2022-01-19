Hollywood and fashion pay tribute to André Leon Talley

The world of fashion and entertainment pays tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor of American Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73.

Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked for Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he served as creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor.

Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing, “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

I am sad to learn of the death of André Leon Talleys. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022

Viola Davis shared a photo of herself and Talley together, writing, “Rest well King.”

Arianne Phillips, a Tony Award- and Oscar-nominated costume designer, called Talley a trailblazer. Phillips, who has worked with Madonna, Lenny Kravitz and Quentin Tarantino, described Talley as a “dapper gentleman, fashion editor, writer, journalist with a singular voice [and a] larger than life icon.

“Always so sweet and funny, her contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books,” Phillips wrote. “Such sad news to hear of his passing.”

Actor Harvey Fierstein hailed Talley as “a truly original heart, mind and spirit”.

Andre Leon Talley, Vogue editor and fashion legend, dies at 73 – The Daily Beast. A truly original heart, mind and spirit. He cast a giant shadow and won’t be soon forgotten. What is the loss. https://t.co/Rxixp4A1pE — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) January 19, 2022

Diane von Furstenberg paid tribute to Talley, writing: “Goodbye darling André. No one has seen the world in a more glamorous way than you. No one was bigger and more moving than you. The world will be less happy. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…I miss your loud cries…I love you so much.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of André Leon Talley,” wrote designer Bob Mackie. “Thank you for your knowledge and passion for fashion and glamour. We will miss you.”

“Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O’Harris also paid tribute. “For a little black gay boy who made it to the stars of the south, there were few people I could admire up there among the stars who just looked more fabulous to me except you Andre,” O’Harris wrote. “For a generation of boys, André Leon Talley was a beacon of grace and aspiration.”

For a little black gay boy who reached the southern stars, there were few people I could admire up there among the stars who just looked more fabulous to me than you Andre. For a generation of boysAndre Leon Talley was a beacon of grace and aspiration. TEAR pic.twitter.com/9MzNkKNl45 — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 19, 2022

“The Masked Singer” costume designer Marina Toybina released “Rest in Glory.”

Screenwriter Emily V. Gordon called Talley an inspiration and reminded her followers to watch her documentary “The Gospel According to Andre.”

Oh damn it. What a loss. Andre Leon Talley was such an inspiration to me. He grew up in North Carolina and was bright, bold, and innovative as hell in his work and life. Watch the doc about him – The Gospel According to Andrew – and remember him well. TEAR. https://t.co/nbnYa3xWed — Emily V Gordon (@emilyvgordon) January 19, 2022

Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” honored Talley as “a force in fashion, a legendary storyteller.”

RIP André Leon Talley. He was a fashion force, a legendary storyteller, and a friend of our show. The world has lost another icon. pic.twitter.com/NyVqpAC8Vz — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 19, 2022

See more tributes below:

Rest in peace André Leon Talley.

what brand did you make pic.twitter.com/VgLkLDpbWn — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) January 19, 2022

Andre Leon Talley

1948-2022

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/mAxxqfiFCe —Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 19, 2022

Too many great ones enter the ancestral realm. But their impact will always be felt and spoken about. Rest well, André Leon Talley. pic.twitter.com/U0JlcLa5a1 — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 19, 2022

RIP to a fashion LEGEND. ICON. GEM. Andre Leon Talley. pic.twitter.com/ojPpuu7k0f – girl missing. (@cassandrapintro) January 19, 2022

Andre Leon Tally has passed away. My heart is broken. He was someone whose heart was as big as his personality. What an icon, what a pioneer, what a legend, what a patriot, what a teddy bear. Rest in power sir. We will miss you. #andreleontalley pic.twitter.com/i72Cp7EJRf — Lizz “Watch Feminist Buzzkills live! Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 19, 2022

RIP Andre Leon Talley: a pioneer, a walking encyclopedia and a true promoter of talent, diversity and change in our industry. Her legacy goes beyond fashion. pic.twitter.com/wFn9FlwTNn — Silvia Tcherassi (@SilviaTcherassi) January 19, 2022

Truly the end of an era https://t.co/VfD1rEqrvL – CHARLESE ANTOINETTE (@CharleseDesigns) January 19, 2022