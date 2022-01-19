The Academy Museum will launch a permanent exhibition on the founders of Hollywood





An Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibit on the founders of Hollywood’s studio system will become permanent after criticism over a perceived lack of Jewish representation at a museum representing an industry largely built by Jewish immigrants. Museum director and president Bill Kramer confirmed to TheWrap that a new exhibit of what he calls the “origin story” of the studio system, originally planned as a rotating exhibit for some time in 2023, will become the only permanent element in the galleries of the museum. Details will be announced later in 2022, he said. “Some of the notes we received encouraged us to make this a permanent exhibit because it’s a permanent foundational part of our history,” Kramer said. “On reflection, this makes a lot of sense to us. And we think that’s a fantastic idea. The problem first surfaced in a October 14 article in the Jewish publication Forward. Rolling Stone earlier reported news of the permanent exhibit in an article published last week about the controversy. A six-week film series at the museum titled “Vienna in Hollywood: The Influence and Impact of Austrians on the Hollywood Film Industry, 1902-2020” was launched in December. Although it had been in the works for months, it was only announced after the first reviews surfaced. The film series, which explores the large community of predominantly Jewish film artists and film industry professionals of Austrian descent who helped establish Hollywood’s classic era, has a much more specialized focus than the planned permanent gallery, which will present an expanded history and become a permanent installation in the museum. Kramer said the exhibit exploring the origins of the Hollywood studio system will be the only permanent exhibit at the $482 million museum, which opened to the public Sept. 30. “All of our exhibits are designed to rotate constantly to tell new, diverse and dynamic stories about different areas of craftsmanship, artists, professional film genres,” he told TheWrap. “We always look forward to new iterations in our exhibits. “An exposition that we have been discussing and developing for a long time concerns the founding of the studio system and why the motion picture industry in the United States was headquartered in Los Angeles,” Kramer continued. “As a Los Angeles Museum, located in the heart of Los Angeles, we believe this will be a compelling story for all of our (visitors): Why are we here? “And as part of that, we will be integrating and discussing the founders of the studios, many of whom are Jewish… This was always intended to be a rotating exhibit,” he said. “But we’ve decided to make it a permanent exhibit in early 2023 because we think it’s the kind of foundational story that our visitors will deeply appreciate.” Kramer said the gallery’s other exhibits will continue as before with rotating content in various components of filmmaking, such as animation, art direction, sound and other facets of the industry. However, he reiterated that the studio system exhibit will not rotate the content because “we view this as the basic building block of our museum.” The museum said the institution has sold more than 300,000 tickets to date and surpassed $3 million in sales at its store. Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story had an error with Academy President Bill Kramer’s name in the subtitle. TheWrap regrets the error.

