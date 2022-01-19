Entertainment
2022 NAACP Image Awards: Insecure TV Nominee Pack | Entertainment
Leading the pack with 52 film, TV and streaming nominations is netflix, with titles such as The Upshaws nominated for Best Comedy Series, Big mouth for Outstanding Animated Series, and Quail in black and white for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special.
The last season of Unsafe received the most TV and streaming nominations, including one for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for star Issa Rae. This year’s host and seven-time winner Anthony Anderson is nominated again for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Andre Dre Johnson in blackish, which is also nominated for Best Comedy Series.
Other shows and specials honored in major television categories include 9-1-1, all american, Godfather of Harlem, Pose, sugar queen, Harlem, Run the world, Genie: Aretha, Love life, The Underground Railroad, and Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia. The two-hour live ceremony will air February 26 at 8/7c on BET.
Check out the full list of TV nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, blackish (ABC)
Cédric the Animator, The neighborhood (SCS)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Show time)
Elisha EJ Williams, The good years (ABC)
Jay Ellis, Unsafe (HBO)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Lorette Devine, Family meeting (Netflix)
Regina Room, Black Monday (Show time)
Tracee Ellis Ross, blackish (ABC)
Yvonne Orji, Unsafe (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn nine-nine (NBC)
Deon Cole, blackish (ABC)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kendrick Samson, Unsafe (HBO)
Laurence Fishburne, blackish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Amanda Seales, Unsafe (HBO)
Jennifer Lewis, blackish (ABC)
Marsai Martin, blackish (ABC)
Natacha Rothwell, Unsafe (HBO)
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws (Netflix)
Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
sugar queen (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose (FX Network)
Damson Idris, Snowfall (FX Network)
Whitaker Forest, Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe, sugar queen (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Sterling K. Brown, It’s us (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 (FOX)
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, sugar queen (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Octavia Spencer, The truth must be told (AppleTV+)
Queen Latifah, The equalizer (SCS)
Rutina Wesley, sugar queen (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi (Show time)
Cliff Method Man Smith, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Daniel Ezra, all american (The CW)
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Joe Morton, our kind of people (FOX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Alfred Woodard, SEE (AppleTV+)
Bianca Lawson, sugar queen (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Chandra Wilson, Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Susan Kelechi Watson, It’s us (NBC)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special
Quail in black and white (Netflix)
Genie: Aretha (National Geographic)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special
Anthony Macky, Solos (Amazon Studios)
Jaden Michel, Quail in black and white (Netflix)
Kevin Hart, True story (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes, True story (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper, Love life (HBO Max)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special
Betty Gabriel, Clickbait (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo, Genie: Aretha (National Geographic)
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Jodie Turner Smith, Anne Boleyn (AMC+)
Taraji P. Henson, Anne Live! (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance, Genie: Aretha (National Geographic)
Keith David, black as night (Amazon Studios)
Titus Burgess, Anne Live! (NBC)
Will Catlet, True story (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series, or Dramatic Special
Anika Noni Rose, Maid (Netflix)
Natacha Rothwell, The White Lotus (HBO)
Paulette Washington, Genie: Aretha (National Geographic)
Regina Room, Nine perfect strangers (Hulu)
Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)
Red table discussion (FacebookWatch)
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Contest, or Game Show (Series)
Celebrity family feud (ABC)
Iyanla: Fix my life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Sweetness of life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A dark lady sketch show (HBO)
Dave Chappelle: Closest (Netflix)
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Children’s Program
Ada Twist, scientist (Netflix)
Home of the crows (Disney Channel)
Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV Movie, or Limited Series)
Alayah Lay Lay High, This girl is lying (Nickelodeon)
Celina Smith, Anne Live! (NBC)
Elisha EJ Williams, The good years (ABC)
Eris Baker, It’s us (NBC)
Miles Brown, blackish (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Conversation or News/Information (Series or Special) Individually or Together
Joy Reid, The Reidout (MSNBC)
Daniel Desus Nice Baker, Joel The Kid Mero Martinez, Desus & Mero (Show time)
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The truth (unionized)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red table discussion (FacebookWatch)
James LeBron, The shop: uninterrupted (HBO)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Contest, Game Show, or Variety (Series or Special) Individually or Together
Alphonse Ribeiro, Americas Funniest Homecoming Videos (ABC)
Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Cedric the animator, 73rdAnnual Primetime Emmy Awards (SCS)
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix my life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Customer Performance
Alani La La Anthony, The Chi (Show time)
Christine Elmore, Unsafe (HBO)
Daniel Kaluya, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Erika Alexander, Run the world (Starz)
Maya Rodolphe, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Anime Series
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Real TV)
Super Sema (YouTube Originals)
Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance (Television)
Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)
Billy Porter, Fairfax (Amazon Studios)
Chris Ludacris Bridges, Karmic world (Netflix)
Summer screams, Rugrats (Nickelodeon)
Keke Palmer, Big mouth (Netflix)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama
Between the scenes The daily spectacle (Comedy Central)
Dark humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)
The Disney launch pad: short film incubator (Disney+)
Two sides: infidels (Snapchat)
Outstanding Short Series or Reality Special/Non-Fiction
Life by the horns (Snapchat)
Memory constructs the monument (Fifth Ward CRC)
Enlarge screen: Movies 8:46 (BET)
Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)
Lynching postcards: pledge of a great day (Primary +)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creation (Television)
Angel Kristi Williams, Quail in black and white (Netflix)
Close Glaude, sugar queen (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Person from Halcyon, Karmic world (Netflix)
Quyen Tran, Maid (Netflix)
The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards,Saturday, February 26, 8/7c, BET
