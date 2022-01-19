Entertainment
Bollywood 2022: 10 events to look forward to
As daunting as the ongoing pandemic is, the start of a brand new year inspires an atmosphere of hope and excitement.
Hopefully, Bollywood will get back on its feet and give us something to marvel at and marvel at.
On that optimistic note, Love Verma lists 10 Hindi movies she is looking forward to in 2022.
Depth and Deepika
There’s something instantly attractive GehraiyaanAesthetic.
A mere glimpse of his intimacy through film stills, a teaser promo and a hint of melody featuring a raunchy Deepika Padukone alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey piqued my curiosity for Shakun Batra’s third film and its sublime interpretation of complicated and chaotic adult relationships.
Given his impressive track record (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kapoor & Sons), there are good reasons to do so.
brahmastra *finally* released
It’s been an extremely long wait, but if all goes well, we could live to see real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt romance each other on the big screen later this year.
Long-running movies rarely live up to the hype, hoping Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious homegrown superhero fantasy starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna shatters that myth.
Ranveer Gujju Avatar
Say what you will about Ranveer Singh’s wild wardrobe, the actor in him shoots at full speed.
After this amazing transformation into cricketer Kapil Dev in ’83, it will be a hoot to watch it in and like Jayeshbhai Jordaar in which a naturally strong character portrays a strong fictional character.
Ayushmann Khurrana in action mode!
After working on a series of films dealing with social and sexual issues, the talented actor and singer is ready to break the monotony and deliver action and thrills in movies like action hero and Anek.
Fans of the quintessential Ayushmann genre need not worry.
There’s Anubhuti Kashyap’s quirky social Doctor G also, where our man plays, but of course, a gynecologist.
wish Forrest Gump
Photo: Courtesy of Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
Aamir Khan’s releases are so rare that they are always cause for celebration.
Although I have not yet recovered from the disaster Hindostan thugs and terribly skeptical of revamping beloved Bollywood classics, I just have to see how Aamir takes on the Oscar-winning role of Tom Hanks.
Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen
Photo: Courtesy of Gauri Khan/Instagram
Speaking of Khans, it’s been ages since King Khan graced celluloid.
His last outing Zero came out in 2018.
Sadly, that fell through and the superstar took time to be with his family, think about his next project, and deal with a personal crisis.
The good news is he’s back on film sets, working on Siddharth Anand’s high-octane action. masala called Pathane with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Glammed Vikram Veda
Photo: Courtesy of Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
I’m both looking forward AND dreading the remake of this ingenious tale of a mythology as well as a smashing ode to the raw and rugged. jugalbandi.
What’s heartening is that the original Pushkar-Gayathri directing duo are at the helm.
Moreover, his two main men, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, are in excellent form and have come a long way since their last confrontation in the utterly forgettable. Na Tum Jaane Na Hum.
But the downside is Bollywood’s tendency to get everything Bollywood.
wish werewolf
Varun Dhawan in mode (Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga) is rarely a reason for complaint. Who knows his furry transformation into Bhediya results in low-pitched screams and hilarity?
Let’s just hope it doesn’t go to Rahul Roy Juno path.
But with Street-fame Amar Kaushik in charge, there is reason to be optimistic.
Madhuri’s OTT debut
The actress is far too important to be wasted on judging talent-based reality shows.
If Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen and Pooja Bhatt could reunite on OTT, imagine what an actress of the caliber of Madhuri Dixit can do? His next show on Netflix, Looking for Anamika where she conveys the anxieties of her professional and personal life is a step in the right direction.
Chips from the old block?
Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan in Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz, the son of Irrfan Babil in Anvita Dutt’s Chateau and the YRF web series The Railroad Men, the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasman Kuttey whose ensemble cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj – all three have famous blood running through their veins.
Yet, instead of conventional launches, they all opted for unique topics and distinct paths to show off their individuality and skills in front of an unforgiving audience.
Color me intrigued.
A Christmas gift from Sriram Raghavan!
Photo: Courtesy of Katrina Kaif/Instagram
When Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati first team up under the able leadership of Sriram Raghavan for an entertainment brand, you shut up and anticipate.
