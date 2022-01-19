China is building its own movie empire





China prevented Disney’s four Marvel films from hitting theaters last year, a grim sign for the US movie giants being squeezed out of the world’s fastest-growing box office. Why is this important: The Chinese Communist Party uses national films as a key channel for mass messages aimed at achieving political goals, leaving little room for foreign opinions. “This is a real hijack of the global entertainment industry,” said Rebecca Davis, Variety’s China bureau chief. What is happening: The pandemic ushers in a new era of unpredictability for Western entertainment companies operating in China. “The pandemic has put China in a better position to control publications,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

Despite Disney’s best efforts to to research Chinese authorities to ensure that his films are welcome in the region, his highest-grossing films last year, all Marvel titles were blocked apparently for character portrayals or concerns over comments made by filmmakers, directors, or actors in the films.

“Marvel films are generally very lucrative there, but the political aspects of blocking these films prevailed for the Chinese government over the positive economic impact they likely would have had,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro. . By the numbers: It’s not just Marvel movies that have been affected. the total share of American films among foreign film offerings in China fell from 46% in 2020 to 39% in 2021, Variety reports. Revenues for American films in China fell across the board, while Chinese films dominated the box office.

Of the foreign films that played in Chinese theaters last year, only 28% were 2021 titles; most were older films. The big picture: Chinese leaders have set themselves the goal of China becoming a “strong cinematic powerby 2035, Aynne Kokas, assistant professor of media studies at the University of Virginia, told Axios. China already overtook the United States as the world’s biggest theatrical market for the first time in 2020 and beat it again in 2021, largely due to its reliance on local films, according to Comscore. Chinese regulators typically allow around 34 foreign films to be shown per year.

China’s massive market means films don’t have to go global, they just have to be effective locally, Dergarabedian said. Of the world’s 200 highest-grossing films last year, 44 came from China, 80 from North America and 76 from other regions, according to an Axios analysis. Most of these 44 Chinese films made very little money outside of China.

Beijing’s desire to establish a powerful national film industry is not to rival the cultural soft power that America has enjoyed through Hollywood’s global dominance, but to create and then manipulate a powerful platform for spread party messages, according to Davis. The impact: the highest grossing movie at the Chinese box office in 2021 and in the history of Chinese cinema was “Battle for Lake Changjin”, a propaganda war film glorifying the fight of the Chinese army against the American army during the Korean War. The timing of the film’s release comes as Chinese leaders are mobilizing the country for an extended rivalry with the United States.

Another recent film, “Embrace Again,” uses China’s most popular movie stars to amplify Beijing’s favorite narrative of the pandemic as a people’s heartwarming struggle against a virus while erasing the government failures that allowed the initial outbreak to become a pandemic. The film topped the New Year’s box office.

a people's heartwarming struggle against a virus while erasing the government failures that allowed the initial outbreak to become a pandemic. The film topped the New Year's box office. "Part of the history of the pandemic in China is written by state-sponsored films that have all the technical elements of a Hollywood blockbuster," Davis said. Yes, but: Chinese audiences' interest in Hollywood movies hasn't necessarily waned, Robbins said, noting that piracy of Western movies is endemic to the region. With the growth of streaming, the U.S. film and TV industry is less reliant on the box office model, even though traditional production companies still rely on China, Kokas notes. And streaming platforms like Netflix are not active in the Chinese market at all. What to watch: "It's in a state of uncertainty right now, a state that could change Hollywood's global strategies in the near future as well as what China itself needs to continue to support growth in its own market. long-term theatrical," Robbins said. The bottom line: The Chinese market "can be the difference between a hero and a zero at the global box office," Dergarabedian said. Go further: China censors Hollywood's imagination

