Why Microsoft is spending $69 billion on video games – Daily Bulletin

Lake Forest’s Sara McMunn was one of more than 35,000 people, many dressed as video game heroes, who turned out for BlizzCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim on Friday, November 3, 2017. Considered the one of the best conventions in the world, the annual convention celebrates games from Irvine-based Blizzard. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register/SCNG)

Attendees play Call of Duty: Black Ops III game from Activision Blizzard Inc. during the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Wednesday, June 17, 2015. E3, a computer games trade show and video, attracts professionals to discover the future of interactive entertainment as well as to discover new technologies and unpublished products. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Gamers will get their hands on Project xCloud during the Xbox E3 showcase at Microsoft Theater at LA Live on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)

Los Angeles Valiant wins the Overwatch League Stage 4 Championship event held on June 17, 2018 at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles in Burbank. Photo by Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment.

Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard said Tuesday (Feb. 12) it plans to cut costs and hundreds of jobs across the company after reporting fourth-quarter sales that missed estimates and provided disappointing forecasts. . Seen here in this 2018 file photo, attendees stand next to signage for Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 video game showcased at E3. (Troy Harvey/Bloomberg)

Rod Fergusson, Head of Studio at The Coalition, reveals the launch date for Gears 5 during the Xbox E3 2019 Briefing at Microsoft Theater at LA Live on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Xbox/AP Images)

The California Department of Fair Employment Housing sued the publisher behind games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, detailing alleged incidents of sexual harassment and assault and a culture in which women faced high wages unequal and retaliatory. Activision called the claims false and distorted.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: The Blizzard Entertainment Campus is shown on January 18, 2022 in Irvine, California. Microsoft has announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in the games industry’s biggest deal ever. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 06: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick arrives for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 06, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Activision, which is based in Santa Monica and worth around $70 billion, has nearly 10,000 employees. The company, with its Blizzard division in Irvine, has faced criticism from its workers over pay disparities, especially as shareholders narrowly approved a $155 million pay package for the CEO Bobby Kotick in June, making him one of the highest paid senior executives in the country. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Blizzard co-founders Frank Pearce and Mike Morhaime alongside Warcraft Universe character Illidan.

You learn a lot of hard lessons as a parent, like how wrong you were to tell the kids you’re wasting your life playing those video games!

How wrong? Well, the company behind some of the gaming industry’s most popular products is sold for $69 billion.

Tech giant Microsoft, perhaps best known for its Windows, Excel and PowerPoint software, is buying Activision Blizzard, a gaming pioneer in Southern California. It’s an all-cash deal that marks not only Microsoft’s biggest acquisition, but also the biggest video game deal in history.

Now if you’re a gamer, you get it. Microsoft also manufactures the Xbox game console.

If you follow Wall Street, you understand the ebb and flow of transactions. Microsoft, worth $2.3 trillion, has gobbled up a smaller player in the gaming realm. You know, “synergy” in corporate lingo.

But if all you know is watching mostly male young adults gathered around a TV participating in an interactive activity, you probably need this Gaming 101 column.

Here’s how we got to this moment in the game’s history and the thinking behind the eye-catching merge.

How many?

Let’s put the $69 billion price tag into perspective.

The deal puts Activision Blizzard’s value on par with consumer goods’ Colgate-Palmolive, Norfolk Southern Railroad, shipper FedEx, Capital One bank or electric truck startup Rivian in Irvine. .

In terms of deal size, it’s loosely on par with the dollars involved in drugmaker Pfizer’s 2009 purchase of Wyeth; purchase of EMC by Dell Computers in 2013; the 2015 merger of Actavis Healthcare and Allergan of Irvine; the acquisition of Aetna by CVS Health in 2017; or Walt Disney Co. buying 21st Century Fox in 2018.

Of course, we also have to offer a real estate perspective: $69 billion would buy you nearly 88,000 existing California single-family homes at the 2021 median sale price of $787,000.

Why?

Microsoft wants a bigger slice of an industry that entertains 3.25 billion people worldwide, gamers who spend $180 billion a year on video games.

Thus, the acquirer can strengthen its already large online entertainment audience playing on computers, mobile devices or dedicated consoles. These customers pay to play many of these games, or they spend money on various in-game upgrades,

Watch Activision Blizzard’s three key installments.

There’s that Los Angeles company’s Activision piece and its “Call of Duty” wargame franchise, as well as various endeavors including a new professional eSports league. There’s Blizzard in Irvine and its “World of Warcraft” community gaming empire. And don’t overlook King, the mobile platform best known for “Candy Crush.”

All those kids playing all those addictive psst games, many adults are also playing, which makes Activision Blizzard generate about $8 billion in annual revenue and $2.5 billion in profit.

Who is Activision?

It’s the classic Silicon Valley story that started with guys making games in the late 1970s for the Atari game console.

They got angry after the company was taken over by Warner Communications. So they quit and started what became Activision in 1979.

It was a pioneer in third-party game development with founders who started working on their new products in, yes, a garage! But probably many fast-growing industries, expansion was too hot, and game manufacturing companies suffered for much of the 1980s.

Current CEO Bobby Kotick bought the then struggling company in 1990 and essentially started over. It added a new content purchase target while moving the company to Los Angeles. Top-selling games purchased included “Call of Duty,” the Tony Hawk skateboard series, and “Guitar Hero.”

Oh, and the merger with Blizzard Entertainment brings the revolutionary “massively multiplayer online role-playing game” known as World of Warcraft.

Who is Blizzard?

What became Blizzard Entertainment was founded by three UCLA graduates Michael Morhaime, Allen Adham and Frank Pearce in 1991.

They started making games for other studios and went through a series of tricky company names and ownership issues. That didn’t stop them from honing their specialty: games where participants play online with and against others, creating a community.

In 1994, the first Warcraft online multiplayer game was released. Four years later, they were acquired by the French publisher Vivendi

And then in 2004, “World of Warcraft” was released and quickly became the most popular product in the world in this genre. It was so popular that it allowed Blizzard to create the annual BlizzCon fan convention held at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Activision paid $19 billion to acquire Blizzard in 2008 from Vivendi, renaming the merged entities Activision Blizzard.

What is Mircosoft’s angle?

Microsoft may be best known to us older folks for its computer operating system or desktop software suite, but it’s been a gamer for over two decades.

Yet Xbox Microsoft’s entry into the game, which now accounts for about a tenth of global sales, was much more about corporate defense than entrepreneurial magic.

The Xbox brand was launched in 2001 because Microsoft saw the evolution of Sony’s PlayStation gaming machines as a possible threat to personal computers, which depend heavily on Microsoft software.

But what started as a gaming machine effort has since grown into a lucrative online gaming platform, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

And after?

Let’s ignore all the legal formalities that will take until the end of this year to complete.

The buzz of the game is the “metaverse,” the still-defined amalgamation of real life, online life, and entertainment that has flourished in the age of the pandemic.

Think about how the internet and social media have changed communication and information sharing. There is a lot of money to be made by guessing what will be the next life-changing thing in cyberspace.

Will most office meetings ever be held in virtual reality? Could families gather around a future gaming platform to celebrate the holidays? Can the next generation of great athletes play eSports?

Microsoft is betting $69 billion that a major intersection will revolve around the kind of community-scale game that Activision Blizzard helped launch.

Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be contacted at [email protected]