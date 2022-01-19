The White Lotus adds four to the cast for season 2 – The Hollywood Reporter





The White Lotus season two is picking up. Mike White’s HBO black comedy has enlisted F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson as series regulars for its second season. They join previously announced cast members Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the second season, which will leave Hawaii behind and take place at another White Lotus hotel property. Sources say season two will be set in Italy, though HBO declined to comment on the setting. Abraham, whose massive list of credits includes Apple Mythic Quest, show time Country and features The Grand Budapest Hotel and Amedee, will play Bert Di Grasso, an old man traveling with his son and grandson. DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate who travels with his father and grandfather. His credits include those of Netflix order and Syfy’s The Magicians. Imperioli plays Dominic Di Grasso, Albie’s father and Bert’s son. Hollander plays Quentin, an English expat on vacation with his friends and his nephew. The actor had roles in The King’s Man, Pride & Prejudice, Gosford Park and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. Richardson joins the cast as Portia, a young woman who travels with her boss. His credits include The Edge of Seventeen, not pregnant and Five feet away. Plaza, whose casting was announced last week, plays Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends. Season two was rumored to feature the return of season one fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge, though HBO declined to comment on her involvement. White is once again serving as writer, director and executive producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine are also executive producers. Abraham is replaced by Innovative Artists and Franklin Weinrib. DiMarco is part of Characters Talent Agency and Canopy Media Partners. Hollander is with Anonymous Content and United Agents. Richardson is with Gersh, 3 Arts and Sloane Offer.

