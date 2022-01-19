Food for thought with Kat | Protein Priorities | Entertainment

There are so many things to think about every time a hunger pang hits the walls of our stomach. How many calories/points/snacks do I have left? Should I consume proteins, fats, fruits or vegetables? Does it contain too much sugar? Too small? Is it a macronutrient or a micronutrient?

It’s confusing, and decisions with this dialogue going through our heads take so long that sometimes it’s easier to open a bag of pretzels and walk away.

One thing most diets can agree on (although such agreements are rare) is that protein is not our arch-enemy. A building block not only of cellular structures and muscles, but also of organic tissues, nails and hair, protein is an essential part of our diet. We know the main sources of protein such as meat, milk, yogurt, cheese, eggs, tofu and seafood, among others, but what about the proteins that we often hear about in the beans and cereals? What is protein, why is it important and why should it be complete?

PROTEIN PROBES: DO YOU HAVE ENOUGH?Having avoided red meat and sometimes chicken since my teens, I’ve focused on major protein sources like fish, eggs, dairy, and tofu. It’s pretty easy to get enough protein from these sources, unless you’re a professional athlete, in which case your needs are different from us ordinary people. Pregnancy, of course, also changes protein and macronutrient needs, often leading to food cravings.

Health gurus, doctors and consumers are always trying to identify the right way to eat. Years ago, a popular fad diet was promoted to eat according to your blood type. It’s an interesting area of ​​nutrition, because it looks like it would make sense. Our blood and genetics provide a blueprint for who we are, so wouldn’t our blood type help dictate which foods nourish us most effectively? Since my blood type indicates that I would need a high protein diet, but had ignored meat years before, that too I ignored. Except that every time I gave up poultry if my family or friends ordered chicken at the restaurant and were unlucky enough to sit next to me, I would unwittingly steal piece after piece from their plate until they don’t have any more for themselves. Maybe there was something to it.

Every mother knows the woes of feeding her children. Every step is different, whether it’s crossing your fingers hoping that some of the first bites of sweet potato make their way down a small gorge or hoping that at least some of the peas and corn in the plate will be eaten. I was lucky with my daughter. She ate everything I gave her, hated macaroni and cheese and pizza and by the time she turned 4, kale was her favorite meal. Then, just before the pandemic hit, she said she wouldn’t eat meat anymore because she was doing something good for the world by not killing animals. The selflessness of his statement made me swell with pride. The fact that she gave up her dad’s Philly cheesesteak and followed in my almost non-carnivorous footsteps filled my heart with joy (one point for me), but then reality set in, and so did the COVID lockdowns.

Evening menus have become a nightmare. I dreaded walking a tightrope of limited choices and decisions for my newly pescatarian daughter. Seafood every night was not an option and she soon grew tired of eggs. The tofu was great, but my husband started to look beleaguered as I tossed the cubed pieces on his plate every other week.

I had to do something and I had to do it quickly. I knew protein was essential for any family, especially a pregnant wife, growing daughter, and carnivorous husband. Where was I to dig up more protein that wasn’t boring?

NINE NEEDED?Protein is complicated. It’s not a thing. Its 20 to 22 different things strung together, nine of which are essential to our existence. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins because proteins are the building blocks of our muscles. The nine essential amino acids are those that we cannot manufacture or convert internally on our own, so we must find them in our diet. All proteins contain some of these nine essential compounds, but only those considered complete proteins contain an adequate amount. Our nine kits are histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. Although these tongue twisters look like chemical preservatives, the only thing they preserve is our existence.

Figuring out how much protein to eat can seem overwhelming. According to the Harvard School of Public Health and the National Academy of Medicine, we need to eat just over seven grams per 20 pounds of body weight. It can add up. If you weigh 140 pounds, that means you need about 50 grams of protein per day, while if you weigh 200 pounds, you need about 70 grams. Even the National Academy of Medicine offers some ambiguity in this recommendation, citing that 10-35% of our daily calories should come from protein.

Protein intake isn’t just about weight loss and muscle building. Protein deficiency can sponsor a host of adversities ranging from stunted growth and loss of muscle mass to decreased immunity and weakened heart and lungs. With so many protein powders, shakes, bars and shakes, is all protein created equal?

PROTEIN VALUEIt turns out that not all proteins are created equal. While I’m sure some protein powders are of good quality and provide some benefits, protein is best acquired through daily dietary intake. Protein shakes and bars are usually loaded with fillers and artificial vitamins, not to mention artificial sweeteners and preservatives.

IRF (in real foods) we come across the usual list (meat, eggs, dairy, seafood, tofu, and soy) that contains all nine essential amino acids (can we call them EAAs?), making it a complete protein. Quite often, other foods like nuts, legumes, certain grains and vegetables are on this list. Although these contain some of the EAAs, they are not complete sources because they lack one or more of the nine essential elements.

Recently, nutrition experts came to the conclusion that we don’t need to eat all nine EAAs at once, as long as we supplement them throughout the day with the ones we were missing from our previous sources. Nutrition changes faster than the sun goes down on a winter day, so for me the jury is still out on that one. Better to eat them together so we can check them off the list and move on.

What, please, are some complete proteins that are not part of the aforementioned group of foods of animal origin and tofu? Read on for some ideas!

Nut butter or avocado toastMost legumes and grains combine to form a complete protein. A piece of 100% whole wheat bread (we need the EAAs in whole wheat or multigrain bread) combines with nuts and, in the case of avocado, fruit to make a complete protein. That means almond, cashew or peanut butter and even our beloved avocado on toast will serve us well. Add an egg to avocado toast to boost its protein content.

Beans and riceBeans and rice are an age-old combination in many cultures. Even white rice contains EAAs which combine with beans to be complete. Brown rice is healthier in many ways, but white is a great option when dining out or for picky eaters. Due to high levels of arsenic (for another column another day), the best choice is California-grown brown basmati rice, which is now proudly and loudly labeled as such.

Hummus and white or wheat pita bread combine to make a complete protein as well. Many other beans contain the lysine that bread and rice lack, so don’t be afraid to experiment.

Corn also completes the EAA protein chain with beans. That means a corn tortilla (organic/non-GMO would be my choice) with beans is a great option.

LARGE CEREALSAnother option to combine with beans or leave alone is a surprising complete protein in quinoa. One of the few complete plant proteins other than soy and buckwheat, quinoa packs 8 grams per cup, not a ton, but better than nothing.

Oats contain protein, but EAAs are not complete without the addition of a little milk or nut butter to supplement the lysine content.

Whole Protein Vegetable Chili

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

2 medium carrots, cut into small pieces

2 celery ribs, chopped

salt, divided

4 garlic cloves, pressed or minced

2 tablespoons chilli powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 large can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, with their juice

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups vegetable broth or water

2 bay leaves

cup of frozen yellow corn (organic)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

Also for garnish: lime wedges, tortilla chips, chopped cilantro, sliced ​​avocado, whole yogurt, grated cheddar cheese to serve

Instructions

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the chopped onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and the teaspoon of salt. Stir to combine and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and the onion is translucent, about 7 to 10 minutes.

Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika and oregano. Cook until fragrant, stirring constantly, about 1 minute.

Add diced tomatoes and their juice, black beans, pinto beans and kidney beans, vegetable broth, cilantro and bay leaves. Stir to combine and let the mixture simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally and reducing the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer, for 30 minutes. Add frozen corn for the last five minutes or so.

Remove the pepper from the heat and discard the bay leaves.

Also add salt to taste. Serve with a little grated cheddar, a dollop of yogurt, tortilla chips, a wedge of lime and a pinch of cilantro.