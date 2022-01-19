World’s Largest Hair Removal Brand Nair Signs Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur as Brand Ambassador





India Recently expanding its footprint in India, #1 in hair removal creams, waxes and hair removal products in the US; NAIR brand has signed Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur as its first brand ambassador. Introduced in the 1940s, the brand boasts of a rich heritage with a presence in over 50 countries. The NAIR brand is synonymous with confidence and self-esteem, qualities embodied effortlessly by the self-made Mrunal Thakur. Named from a hybrid phrase for ‘hairless’, the NAIR brand offers a wide range of at-home hair removal and waxing solutions. The NAIR brand’s global product portfolio includes products such as shower creams, body creams, sprays, lotions, cold wax strips and wax roll-ons. Developed by skincare specialists, beauty experts and industry veterans, these products are safe to use on the body, supporting their need for self-expression. Conceptualized by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the launch campaign encourages women to live life the way they want. “Live on your terms” is more than just a statement, it’s an attitude. It’s about having the freedom to do things without rules or barriers. It’s about the freedom to be right, wrong and I don’t care. Because life isn’t just about living, it’s about living freely. You can watch the campaign, by clicking here, https://youtu.be/PMKoLIAgQRQ Speaking about the association, Mrunal Thakur said “I am delighted that the NAIR brand is bringing accessible, safe and innovative hair removal solutions like never before. previously for India. I couldn’t be happier to be part of the NAIR brand, a brand that encourages self-love and self-expression rather than conforming to external standards. “Living on your terms is a way of life. It’s about embracing your true self. It’s about being who you are. I look forward to encouraging the next generation and helping them feel confident.” “Mrunal has carved out a place for itself in a competitive industry. She exudes confidence, authenticity and positivity – all attributes that resonate with the NAIR brand. Her individualistic personality makes her accessible to all age groups, especially young audiences, making her the perfect fit for the NAIR brand,” says Aditya Pittie – MD, Pittie Group. With this partnership, NAIR and Mrunal Thakur hope to create a lasting impact, just like NAIR products designed for long-lasting hair removal. The NAIR brand plans to expand its portfolio of multi-benefit bladeless hair removal solutions in India, introducing wax strips, hair removal sprays and charcoal wax in addition to their hair removal creams. With products that guarantee premium comfort at home and an ambassador armed with great aplomb, the hope is to arm India with smooth, radiant skin that inspires confidence anytime, anywhere. or. About NAIR – Church & Dwight Co. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is the owner of the NAIR trademark. A $4.15 billion company, it was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey. Church & Dwight, one of the fastest growing consumer packaged goods companies, is a leader in the home consumer products and personal care industries, with brands including Arm & Hammer™, Batiste ™, Finishing Touch Flawless ™, Nair ™, Toppik ™, Viviscal ™, OxiClean™, Trojan™, Waterpik™, Pearl Drops™, Curash™, Orajel™, Sterimar™, Vita Fusion™, Gravol™, Anusol™, Ovol™ and more. Church & Dwight Co. has partnered exclusively with Pittie Group in India. NAIR is the leading brand of hair removal creams, waxes and hair removal products in the United States. The NAIR brand’s global product portfolio includes a wide range of hair removal creams, shower creams, leg masks, hair removal sprays, wax strips, wax pots in a range of different scents and products for specific parts of the body offering 360° hair removal. solution with additional benefits for the skin. All products are top quality and effective. NAIR hair removal products are now available at https://nairindia.com/ and other leading e-commerce, modern and general commerce platforms. About Pittie Group From core real estate business to diversifying into business segments, namely consumer products, media and entertainment, logistics and supply chain; Pittie Group aims to exploit potential opportunities and broaden their base through research, innovation and collaboration. As part of the Consumer Products division, Pittie Group has entered into an exclusive partnership with Church & Dwight Co., Inc., USA, to market, sell and distribute their leading brands such as BATISTE™, TOPPIK™, FINISHING TOUCH FLAWLESS ™, NAIR™, VIVISCAL™, ARM & HAMMER™, OXICLEAN™, expanding brands’ footprint across India through multi-channel platforms. Instagram @NairCareIndia Website https://nairindia.com To view the image click on the link below: Celebrity Mrunal Thakur face of NAIR INDIA (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/business/1888584-worlds-leading-hair-removal-brand-nair-signs-on-bollywood-actress-mrunal-thakur-as-brand-ambassador The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

