Racing for China’s Lunar New Year spending craze, fashion embraces the Year of the Tiger





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN A version of this story appeared in CNN’s news bulletin Meanwhile in China, a tri-weekly update exploring what you need to know about the country’s rise and its impact on the world. Register here An estimated 2 billion people – in Asia and beyond – will celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 1. For many, that means welcoming one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals (this year, the tiger), their sequence following the order in which they completed the Jade Emperor’s great folk race, from rat to pig. Astrologers claim that each creature portends different fortunes for the months to come. In the world’s major fashion houses, however, the exercise remains the same every year: releasing animal-themed collections in search of the most important Chinese buyers. For 2022, Burberry returned its signature monogram in beige and orange, giving trench coats, pleated skirts and woven jackets an elegant tiger look. Kenzo’s capsule collection meanwhile includes a $565 windbreaker featuring a fearsome tiger graphic. Even brands that traditionally eschew fleeting trends in the name of sustainability have joined us, with Stella McCartney launching a pair of luxe striped bags. A promotional image from Burberry’s Lunar New Year 2022 campaign. Credit: Feng Li / Courtesy of Burberry These zodiac campaigns may now be as much a part of the holiday in some parts of China as wearing red or eating dumplings, but they are a relatively recent phenomenon. The last time the Year of the Tiger took place, in 2010, China represented only 12% luxury spending. For high-end brands, the country was either an enigma or an afterthought – or both. Prada was among the few luxury brands to experiment that year, vying for a share of New Year’s spending with simple tiger themed accessories , including tote bags, phone straps and key rings. But the Lunar New Year novelty market has largely been left to activewear brands like Nike Reebok and Converse , all of whom released tiger sneakers that year. What a difference 12 years makes. China being supposed to be accountable 40% of luxury spending by 2025, according to consultancy McKinsey & Company, the number of labels ignoring this annual business opportunity is now extremely low. And with holiday spending in China rising to 821 billion yuan (128 billion dollars) during the last Lunar New Year, who can blame them? The annual shopping spree As fun as they are, the resulting novelty fashion items are often unlikely to live beyond the annual cycle, drawing the ire of environmental critics who see excessive holiday shopping as wasteful and unnecessary. Recent years have seen the flourishing of whimsical and literal designs – of a pig-shaped golden handbag to a jersey featuring New York’s infamous Pizza Rat and a pair of moccasins coated with cow’s heads. This year’s collections, on the other hand, could enjoy surprising longevity. After a succession of decidedly unglamorous animals – the pig, the rat and, last year, the ox – the revolving zodiac has finally landed on a more familiar muse. Big cat designs were popular among fashion designers long before executives started chasing Chinese money, and brands seem quite comfortable with this year’s theme. Take Italian brand Valentino, which drew on its own history of tiger prints to produce a tasteful range based on one of its late 1960s collections (pictured top). Or Balenciaga, who stuck to classic items like track jackets and twist dresses but simply reinvented them with black-on-orange-and-taupe stripes. Moschino celebrates the Year of the Tiger with a capsule collection featuring Tony the Tiger. Credit: Moschino Of course, there was room for whimsical designs. Italian brand Marni printed a cute childish tiger design on sweaters and bags, and Moschino, as always, took a pop culture twist, this time bringing in “everyone’s favorite breakfast icon. in the world of Italian luxury” (in other words: models dressed in Tony the Tiger caps, hoodies and t-shirts, dipping into life-size Frosted Flakes in campaign footage). In a playful imagination, Gucci “invited” real-life tigers to an afternoon tea with its models, although some activists critical the campaign to “glorify” the keeping of wild animals in captivity. The Italian brand answered by saying he supported an animal welfare charity and that the tigers had been superimposed on his campaign images. A promotional image from Gucci’s festive Lunar New Year campaign. Credit: Angelo Pennetta / Gucci Others, however, took a more subtle approach approach. Salvatore Ferragamo, for example, invited Beijing artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a striking bag inspired by traditional Chinese paintings. Meanwhile, Prada – showing how far it has strayed from the basic accessories of 2010 – is using its low-key campaign to raise awareness of the plight of real-life tigers, promising to donate money to conservation efforts at the China Green Foundation . Italian brand Salvatore Ferragamo invited artists Sun Yuan and Peng Yu to create a unique print inspired by the zodiac tiger. Credit: Salvatore Ferragamo Whether or not these designs are timeless enough to wear when the tiger rises again in 2034 remains to be seen. But the position of animals in Chinese folklore may help. Admired for its prowess and strength, the tiger is considered one of China’s favorite zodiac animals (possibly behind the dragon). The stripes on the creatures’ foreheads are said to resemble the written character “wang”, which means “king”, and therefore were often associated with power and royalty in ancient times. They have also been a common motif in Chinese art, design and even historical clothing, with “tiger head” shoes – with toecaps decorated to look like tigers – once widely worn by children to ward off evil spirits and protection from illness or misfortune. As such, there’s a good chance that this year’s holiday gifts will live a little longer in the wardrobe than recent efforts. The question, then, may be: will the bunny theme of 2023 prompt a return to the cheesy, wasteful methods of yesteryear? A tiger may not be able to change its stripes, but maybe fashion can. Top image: A promotional image of the Lunar New Year collection from Maison Valentino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/china-shopping-fashion-year-of-the-tiger-mic/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos