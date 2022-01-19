Sidney Poitier died of heart failure, dementia and prostate cancer, death certificate says





LOS ANGELES Sidney Poitier, the famous actor, director and activist, died of a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer, according to his death certificate. Poitier died in Beverly Hills, California on January 6. He was 94 years old. The certificate, issued by Los Angeles County, noted that Poitier’s career as an actor spanned 76 years. Poitier is revered as one of the greatest performers in American history, having made his mark as the first black man to win a Best Actor Oscar. At the zenith of his career, he was among the biggest draws to attract audiences to movie theaters. He had his first notable acting role in 1946, when he made his Broadway debut in Lysistrata. He made his film debut in 1950 with the film noir No Way Out. Poitier starred in a series of seminal films in the 1960s, including Lilies of the Field, A Patch of Blue, To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Whos Coming to Dinner. His performance in “Lilies of the Field” won him the breakthrough Oscar, and he would remain the only black man to win an Oscar until Denzel Washington in 2002. In addition to his Oscar, Poitier has received numerous other accolades, including the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Honor in 1982), and a Grammy for narrating his autobiography, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography, published in 2000. The same year, Poitier received an honorary Oscar in recognition of his remarkable achievements as an artist and as a human being. Poitier retired from cinema in 2000 and wrote numerous books. In addition to his autobiography, he also wrote Life Beyond Measure: Letters to My Great-Petitdaughter, in 2008, and a novel, Montaro Caine, in 2013. He also served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007. Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, a retired Canadian actress, and five daughters: two Anika and Sydney Tamiaa with Shimkus and three Beverly, Pamela and Sherri with his first wife, Juanita Hardy. His daughter Gina died in 2018.

Daniel Arkin contributed.

