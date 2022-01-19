Soha Ali Khan says dinner conversations with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu are about legacy | Bollywood

Soha Ali Khan gave a witty response when asked about the kind of conversations she has with husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor when they get together For dinner. She joked that they were discussing inheritance.

While Soha is the youngest child of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif is the eldest. They also have a sister named Saba Ali Khan.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Soha was asked what she, Saif, Kareena and Kunal talk about the most at dinner. His cheeky one-word answer was legacy.

Soha also recalled her fondest memory involving Mansoor. When I didn’t have the right outfit to graduate from Oxford, and they’re very strict about what you wear, I had to wear black stockings and I wore stilettos and I didn’t have the right ones stockings or socks. He took off his socks and gave them to me. So I wore chunky fluffy socks with my delicate stilettos as I walked through the cathedral at the Sheldonian Theatre. I always say, I may never have walked in my dad’s shoes, but I definitely walked in his socks, she said.

Sharmila lives in their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, in Haryana. During an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show last year, Saif joked that she was the one reaping the financial benefits of ownership.

Kapil Sharma asked Saif about filming his Amazon Prime show Tandav at Pataudi Palace and whether he earns more as an actor or renting his property. He laughs and says both. He then jokingly added, Meri maa le leti hai woh (My mother takes all the money). He also said, Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon (I am only a nominal Nawab).

Recently, Soha made her digital debut with the Zee5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which also stars Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, and Kritika Kamra.