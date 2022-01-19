Star Trek fan recreates Voyager’s concept tricorder





Despite the shows finale airing nearly 20 years ago,o technology in Star Trek: Voyager (and even GNT) still looks decidedly futuristic, and we gladly trade in our foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Surface Duo 2 for that amazing hobbies From one of Travelers tricorders. Producing a sci-fi TV series based on one of the most beloved franchises of all time doesn’t come cheap. Not only do you have to build standing sets recreating the interior of a giant spaceship, but also buildable alien worlds, loads of special effects and mountains of futuristic props for the actors to interact with. According to Hackaday, For Star Trek: Voyager, the second sequel to the smash hit Star Trek: The Next Generation, it was planned to introduce an updated design for the ubiquitous futuristic tricordera PDA that can do almost anything a script demands of it, but concept sketches have been replaced with hand props from GNT to reduce costs. At least one Star Trek: Voyager fan felt it was a great injustice, but instead of voicing his concerns during a question-and-answer session in a star trek convention, they set out to build the Traveler Tricorder, as they call it, in real life. the first version this YouTuber Mangy_Dog (a UI designer who is also proficient in electronics) took over a year to build was of impressive capacity and seemed straight out of the 24th century. But when a friend ordered a replica tricorder for himself, Mangy_Dog took the opportunity to completely update the accessory inside and out, and although it took several years to finish it off, the results are even better than anything Hollywood has ever delivered. Mangy_Dog took a look at the design and engineering process behind the Voyager Tricord V2 release in three videos. the first video addresses some of the challenges of the hardware itself, including custom PCBs and issues with sourcing high-quality displays, while the second video delves into the custom UI and animations created for the accessory, all of which are generated and rendered on the fly, instead of just pre-rendered videos playing in a queue. the third video goes much deeper into the internal hardware, including the custom PCB created for the project and the extensive code that powers it. In addition to LCD screens displaying what appear to be standard Starfleet user interfaces, the Voyager Tricorder V2 includes countless tactile buttons used to change modes or activate secret features after a long press. There are also flashing, blinking and pulsating LEDs all over the device, which makes it look like the tricorder is actually scanning and interacting with its surroundings, when in reality the only thing this replica tricorder can actually do is to do other star trek incredibly envious fans. Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can grab the new one here. G/O Media may receive a commission

