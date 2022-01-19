Chinese authorities are trying to discourage travel this Lunar New Year. Here’s how they do it

Unlike hundreds of millions of other people in China, Wanru Zhang will not see his family during the Lunar New Year holiday.

He usually traveled 200 kilometers to his rural hometown to celebrate, but this year he is following the advice issued by the authorities.

Many have asked people to stay where they are, while some have gone further by offering payments and other incentives to encourage people not to travel.

Still, Chinese authorities expect 1.18 billion trips to be made during the Lunar New Year travel season, which falls on Feb. 1, despite a drop in travel due to the pandemic, according to media reports. officials.

However, Mr. Zhang will not be among them.

He decided to stay in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province in eastern China, where he owns a small restaurant with his wife.

Strict measures are being enforced to stop and control COVID-19 infections at the Beijing Winter Olympics. ( PA: Mark Schiefelbein )

Even though he can’t see his parents, he is happy that his restaurant is running as usual.

This is possible because, currently, Hefei is COVID-19 free.

“Life in China has generally been normal,” Zhang said.

He supports the Chinese government’s COVID-zero policy.

This includes strict lockdowns, mass testing, tightly controlled international borders, and tracking and directing people’s movements with an app.

Mr Zhang said China’s medical system would be overwhelmed if the virus was allowed to spread among the population.

“We just can’t let that happen,” he said.

Payment offered to some to stop the trip

Similar plans involving incentive payments were also rolled out last year. ( Reuters: Tingshu Wang )

The government authority in charge of Hefei, where Mr. Zhang lives, provides payments worth 1,000 yuan ($218) to non-local workers, who would likely travel during the holidays, to induce them to stay put.

It imposed several other conditions on who can access the incentive that the worker must be employed by a large corporation or business, detailed on a government-approved list that is not publicly available.

The worker must also pay local insurance, the equivalent of the Chinese retirement pension, and provide proof that he has not traveled during the holidays.

Then, their employer must request the money on behalf of their employee and, in turn, transfer the money to the worker’s bank account.

Other cities in China, such as Shaoxing and Wuhu, are also offering payments to people to discourage travel.

Wanru Zhang is not entitled to payment. ( Provided )

Mr. Zhang doesn’t think the money will stop people from traveling.

“I personally don’t see the point of the incentive because poor people like us who need money don’t qualify, and rich people who are eligible won’t stay if they can go home with their families. “, did he declare.

Mr. Zhang is a migrant worker but is not entitled to payment because he does not pay the relevant insurance.

“Many migrant workers choose not to pay it. It’s too expensive,” Zhang said.

In China, a migrant worker is usually someone from a rural area working in a city in an industry such as construction or hospitality.

“I prefer to save the money myself so that I can pay the deposit for an apartment,” Zhang said.

This is not the first time that local governments have used these initiatives to try to stem mass migration during the Lunar New Year period.

Instead of payments, Zhang hopes the Hefei local government authority will issue coupons through mobile payment platform Alipay, to boost local consumption, just like what happened last year.

Coupons could be spent at restaurants and other hospitality venues.

China has used digital coupons throughout the pandemic to stimulate the economy.

Some provinces in China offer coupons to residents for the New Year holidays.

In the small town of Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, 16 e-vouchers worth around $11 each are up for grabs per person.

Back in Hefei, in addition to payment, the government is also encouraging businesses to help keep their employees home during the holidays by offering restaurant coupons, mobile data plans and movie tickets.

Dr Wei Li, a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney’s business school, said the payment system lacked “an established process for local governments to avoid misreporting against criteria eligibility and overpayments”.

Hard Travel Approval

So far, residents of Shanghai have not experienced strict lockdowns like other parts of China. ( Reuters:Aly Song )

As China tries to control outbreaks of the Omicron variant ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are due to start on Feb. 4, the capital reported its first case of Omicron over the weekend.

Travelers entering Beijing must now get tested within 72 hours of arriving in Beijing, after the case of Omicron was recently detected in a person who had visited several shopping areas and restaurants, Reuters reports.

Tianjin, a nearby city with close economic ties to the capital, has battled an outbreak involving the Omicron variant.

Luna Jiang is a civil servant in Tianjinand, although the city is not yet closed, she needs permission from her workplace to travel.

“Every news report says residents are only ‘encouraged’ to stay put for Chinese New Year, but in reality, it’s a different situation,” Ms Jiang said.

“The principle is, ‘Whoever allows you to leave must be responsible’, so workplaces don’t want to be responsible if something goes wrong.”

The Henan provincial government also urged people to stay in the area and put in place some restrictions, including a ban on large public gatherings.

The Shanghai government has also advised residents not to leave or return to the city in the New Year unless essential.

Despite this, resident Wendy Wang plans to return home to Jiangx and then return to Shanghai during the holidays.

The bank manager understands the government is trying to control the spread of the virus during the holidays, but said government rules should not hamper people’s daily lives.

“Extreme measures like requiring multiple tests just to live, day-to-day, or requiring children to be quarantined for long periods of time are unnecessary,” Wang said.

What other barriers do travelers face?

In addition to requests issued by local authorities, traveling to China during the holidays is further complicated by a series of other measures.

They include notifying governments of travel plans, pre-departure and arrival PCR testing and, in some places, a requirement of 14 days of home quarantine.

Residents of areas classified as medium or high risk destinations face numerous travel restrictions.

Residents of certain areas of Xi’an are subject to strict travel regulations. ( AP: Li Yibo/Xinhua )

In Xi’an, where some areas have been in lockdown since December, some residents can now ask their workplace or local community administration for permission to travel.

China reported 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the day of January 15, according to National Health Commission (NHC) data released on January 16.

New locally transmitted cases were in Tianjin, Henan, Beijing, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the NHC said.

During the pandemic up to January 15, China has confirmed 104,864 cases.

The country’s official caseload also does not include thousands of asymptomatic cases, which are classified separately for symptomatic infections.

Deaths from the pandemic in China remain at 4,636.

