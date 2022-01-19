Connect with us

Entertainment

Chinese authorities are trying to discourage travel this Lunar New Year. Here’s how they do it

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


Unlike hundreds of millions of other people in China, Wanru Zhang will not see his family during the Lunar New Year holiday.

He usually traveled 200 kilometers to his rural hometown to celebrate, but this year he is following the advice issued by the authorities.

Many have asked people to stay where they are, while some have gone further by offering payments and other incentives to encourage people not to travel.

Still, Chinese authorities expect 1.18 billion trips to be made during the Lunar New Year travel season, which falls on Feb. 1, despite a drop in travel due to the pandemic, according to media reports. officials.

However, Mr. Zhang will not be among them.

He decided to stay in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province in eastern China, where he owns a small restaurant with his wife.

A masked man walks past two signs with Beijing 2022 logos depicting the Olympic rings
Strict measures are being enforced to stop and control COVID-19 infections at the Beijing Winter Olympics.(PA: Mark Schiefelbein)

Even though he can’t see his parents, he is happy that his restaurant is running as usual.

This is possible because, currently, Hefei is COVID-19 free.

“Life in China has generally been normal,” Zhang said.

He supports the Chinese government’s COVID-zero policy.

This includes strict lockdowns, mass testing, tightly controlled international borders, and tracking and directing people’s movements with an app.

Mr Zhang said China’s medical system would be overwhelmed if the virus was allowed to spread among the population.

Payment offered to some to stop the trip

A person wearing a long fur coat and face mask looks at their phone as a plane lies on the tarmac in the background.
Similar plans involving incentive payments were also rolled out last year.(Reuters: Tingshu Wang)

The government authority in charge of Hefei, where Mr. Zhang lives, provides payments worth 1,000 yuan ($218) to non-local workers, who would likely travel during the holidays, to induce them to stay put.

It imposed several other conditions on who can access the incentive that the worker must be employed by a large corporation or business, detailed on a government-approved list that is not publicly available.

The worker must also pay local insurance, the equivalent of the Chinese retirement pension, and provide proof that he has not traveled during the holidays.

Then, their employer must request the money on behalf of their employee and, in turn, transfer the money to the worker’s bank account.

Other cities in China, such as Shaoxing and Wuhu, are also offering payments to people to discourage travel.

A man in a chef's hat wearing a face mask stares into a kitchen stares at the camera
Wanru Zhang is not entitled to payment.(Provided)

Mr. Zhang doesn’t think the money will stop people from traveling.

“I personally don’t see the point of the incentive because poor people like us who need money don’t qualify, and rich people who are eligible won’t stay if they can go home with their families. “, did he declare.

Mr. Zhang is a migrant worker but is not entitled to payment because he does not pay the relevant insurance.

“Many migrant workers choose not to pay it. It’s too expensive,” Zhang said.

In China, a migrant worker is usually someone from a rural area working in a city in an industry such as construction or hospitality.

“I prefer to save the money myself so that I can pay the deposit for an apartment,” Zhang said.

This is not the first time that local governments have used these initiatives to try to stem mass migration during the Lunar New Year period.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-19/residents-urged-not-to-travel-china-lunar-new-year-covid-omicron/100754872

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: