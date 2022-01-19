Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj Sahu dies of heart attack, actor spotted in hospital | Bollywood





Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj Sahu died of a heart attack on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported. At the time of the incident, Varun was filming at Mehboob studio in Bandra. Manoj Sahu was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where doctors pronounced him dead. Varun, who had been in the hospital for a long time, was later seen leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective mask. Varun Dhawan spotted outside Lilavati Hospital. (Varinder Chawla) The news was confirmed by Varun’s management team on social media. Manoj was a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many years. A photo collage of Manoj and Varun was posted by a paparazzo account, with the caption, This is so shocking and amazing. Manoj bhai, who had worked with Varun Dhawan for a very long time, died of a heart attack. He was healthy and had no covid complications and it was so sudden that they were all shooting today at Mehboob studio. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital which is like next to Mehboob but he did not survive. He has two young daughters, our condolences to his family and the entire Varun Dhawan team. OM SHANTI. Singer Earl Edgar reacted to the post and commented, I remember interacting with the guy, the sweetest gem. Deepest Heart expressed condolences. Photographer Dabboo Ratnani dropped a clasped hands emoji in the comments section. One person commented, Hope his soul rests in peace. Life really is so unpredictable. He looks so young and had all the life ahead of him.” Recently, Varun featured in an Instagram video by actor Kriti Sanon as they teased their upcoming movie Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya will hit theaters on November 25, 2022. In the film, Varun will be seen trying out for the role of half man and half wolf. Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the film’s story was written by National Award winner Niren Bhatt. Read more: Katrina Kaif and Dino Morea react to Varun Dhawan’s “fiery” shirtless photo on a yacht. see here Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline, in which he will feature alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is set to be released on June 24, 2022. (With ANI inputs)

