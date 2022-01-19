Pete Davidson totally took those Kim Kardashian thirst shots, didn’t he?

Despite the lack of official confirmation, everyone knows that Kim Kardashian is taking advantage of Pete Davidson these days.

He makes her laugh, he’s sexy, he’s so different from his ex, and he’s sort of a post-breakup status symbol these days.

Kim’s latest photos show off her dazzling MILF body on a steamy vacation.

But there’s a very compelling reason why fans are convinced Pete took those steamy photos.

“Mother Nature,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the captions on Instagram.

Her photos showed her showing off her amazing body on a tropical beach in a white bikini.

While Kim looks as sexy as ever, one of the photos really stood out.

Kim’s glowing skin and stunning curves actually took precedence over something else.

Notice the shadow in one of these photos? It was clearly cast by the photographer.

And the whole world more or less agrees that the shadow belongs to Pete.

The shadow is Pete, we all agree, right? a commenter wrote.

Another poked fun at themselves, adding: ‘Me zooming in to see if it’s Pete.’

Another reviewer bluntly recommended: Tell Pete no shade next time.

Pete is a talented man, but he’s not a professional photographer.

In fact, judging by his social media, he tends to take very specific types of photos and that’s it.

Taking photos of influencers of any degree takes a bit of practice, including making sure you’re not in the photo.

But… just because Pete took the photo, if he was the photographer as everyone assumes, doesn’t mean Kim had to post it.

She chose to do this. She posted it, knowing people would notice and comment.

Besides, she could have easily cropped this photo, or even retouched it to erase the shadow.

It’s not just that Kim let people see her photographer’s shadow.

Kim is a seasoned celebrity who is also very, very bright and able to understand what it’s like to be on social media.

She almost certainly knew that people would put two and two together and jump to the conclusion that Pete had taken the picture.

This may indicate that Kim once again wanted to remind everyone that she would be boning Pete next week.

It has been speculated that she and Kanye have some sort of agreement not to directly flaunt their relationship.

It’s not the same as keeping it a secret — it just means that Kim doesn’t kiss Pete in her IG Stories.

Kanye has been notoriously and publicly insecure about Kim moving on after ending their marriage.

(Yes, there’s a lot of legal work to do before it’s all settled…but you don’t need a finalized divorce to be on)

He openly asked her to come back to him, bought property near her, and was reportedly upset that she was dating.

It is therefore believed that he may have launched a tantrum over his relationship with Pete.

If so, it would be reasonable to conclude that Kim and Kanye have agreed to keep their love life low-key.

A secret is nearly impossible at their fame level, but just because the world knows it doesn’t mean it needs to be confirmed.

But Kim can get away with things like a vague shadow appearing in her photo or taking pictures with strangers at a hotel bar.

She has plausible deniability… and she can still wink and nudge her followers about her relationship.

Either that…or thousands of people have no idea who took the picture.