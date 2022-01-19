Euphoria actor Ansel Pierce in the bathroom reveals the scene





Ansel Pierce was only on Euphoria for half a minute, and yet the actor went viral on ICT Tac for his brief appearance on the show. Why? In truth Euphoria fashion, it’s thanks to her gasp-worthy frontal nudity in Episode 1 of the outrageous show’s second season. After people followed him on Twitter, TikTok and Reddit, Pierce finally told his own story: yes, the photo is entirely of his body. No, it’s not a prosthesis. In the scene, Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, hides in a bathroom before being caught by Maddie (Alexa Demie). When Cassie finally frees herself, stepping out of the tub, she sees a high school student sitting on the toilet, completely exposed. As she walks out, covering her eye line, he tells her that she’s “really hot”, but he’s “still going to shit.” Sorry.” “Okay, so we’ve been sitting at about a day since Euphoria premiere,” Pierce begins in his TikTok. “First of all Sam [Levinson]: the best director I’ve ever worked with. Absolute visionary. Best show in the world. Kudos to Sam. @ansel.pierce yeah that was me in the euphoria. you’re killing me #euphoria #fyp #bathroom guy original sound – anselpierce And with that, Pierce addresses the elephant in the room. “Secondly: yes, that’s me in the bathroom,” Pierce clarifies. “Not a prosthesis, I have a lot of questions!” Pierce is taking all the hubbub like a champ, however, excited by all the fame that awaits him after just 20 seconds of screen time on the hit HBO drama. “And you’re all hilarious, man,” Pierce continues in the clip. “The amount of TikToks, tweets, the fucking Reddit board that analyzes every little bit of the scene. It’s mind-blowing. I’m insanely giggling here. So please, if you find any tweets funny, anything referring to this shit, send it to me. It’s been my whole fucking day. I’m cracking up right now. The young actor has now discussed the scene at length on TikTok, sharing what it was like to tell his family about the role. He joked about “going into a party” after Episode 1 aired, getting a handful of interesting looks from his peers. This blow marks the first major role of Ansel Pierce. Euphoria airs Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET. where to watchEuphoria

