Review: ‘Scream’ Reboot Parodies Hollywood Reboots

The “Scream” franchise has always acted as a satirical look at not just the state of the horror movie industry, but the film industry as a whole.

From blood-splattering murders to mockery of typical Hollywood tropes, “Scream” has long defied typical horror conventions while garnering a devoted fandom in the process.

The first film in the franchise, released over 25 years ago, was a commentary on slasher films, poking fun at horror movie clichés, establishing tropes that characters would follow.

The theme was so successful that it remained consistent throughout the franchise.

The second film acted as a commentary on the sequels and on common industry trends at the time.

In “Scream 2’s” famous opening scene, two black characters are seen attending the premiere of “Stab,” the “Scream” franchise’s meta stand-in for the events of the first film.

The characters playfully discuss the lack of representation in horror movies and how black characters are often treated as expendables and killed off early in horror movies.

The pair are then brutally murdered by Ghostface’s new killer, providing a perfect example of the dark humor featured in the “Scream” franchise.

With remarkable practical effects and tense chase scenes induced by bloodlust, the Ghostface of “Scream” (2022) kills its victims with ruthless brutality.

One scene in particular uses stunning practical effects to deliver a kill straight to the jugular, with Ghostface’s knife bulging out of the side of one of his victims’ necks.

The most recent “Scream” continually displays brutal, over-the-top kills while delivering a meta commentary on Hollywood as a whole, just like its predecessors.

With original director Wes Craven’s who passed in 2015, the “Scream” franchise was handed over to Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, directors of the 2019 thriller “Ready or Not.”

The duo pay homage to the original Cravens franchise while ushering in a new generation of characters and viewers.

Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter in the film, reprising the role of the new protagonist, who was previously Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell. Her sister Sam Carpenter, played by Melissa Barrera, plays a similar role as the new female lead.

While Ortega gives a pretty solid performance as Tara, Barrera struggles with the weight of carrying the “Scream” legacy on her shoulders.

With Barrera giving the same emotional beats, facial expressions, and characterization throughout the film, it’s hard to get attached to his character.

Ortega displays a wide emotional range, convincing audiences of his pain, uncertainty and terror. Barrera struggles to show much more than a constant state of surprise.

This poses a problem because the two women are the emotional basis of the film’s plot, carrying the most dramatic scenes.

But the new characters don’t take all the spotlight from the returning stars, an idea that Mindy Meeks-Martin, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, points out directly to viewers.

His commentary focuses on “rebootquels,” a term coined by Meeks-Martin in the film, and talks about the Hollywood formula for rebooting a franchise in the modern age.

With a seemingly “new” reboot hitting screens almost every month, it seems recycling old franchises is the best way to make a quick buck in the film industry.

Meeks-Martin discusses using legacy characters like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” as tools to bring back old audiences while telling a new story.

And “Scream” (2022) does the same.

Franchise favorites Dewey Riley, played by David Arquette, Gale Weathers-Riley, played by Courteney Cox and Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, are all making a return.

The trio act as veterans of the new “Scream” generation, guiding it through the ins and outs of Ghostface murders and the rules necessary to survive.

The rest of the cast is pretty solid, with stiff acting and a mixture of hormone-induced teenage emotions, the actors do their job when it comes to what they’re here to be killed for.

The movie is a solid horror movie. The murders are brutal, the message is relevant, and the twists are enough to entertain the viewer.

Contact the reporter at [email protected] and follow @therrealtristan on Twitter.

Like The state press on Facebook and follow @statepress on Twitter.