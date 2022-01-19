Influential fashion journalist Andr Leon Talley dies at 73





NEW YORK (AP) Andr Leon Talley, the former creative director and editor of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73 years old. Talleys’ literary agent, David Vigliano, confirmed Death of Talleys on USA Today Tuesday night, but no further details were immediately available. Talley was an influential fashion journalist who worked for Womens Wear Daily and Vogue and was a regular on fashion shows in New York and Europe. At 6ft 6in tall, Talley cut a commanding figure wherever he went, with his stature, considerable influence in the fashion world and bold looks. In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled The Eyeful Tower, Talley was described as perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past. Designer Tom Ford told the magazine that Talley was one of the last great fashion editors with an incredible sense of fashion history. It can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board. Designer Diane von Furstenberg praised Talley on Instagram, writing: No one saw the world more glamorously than you, no one was bigger and more soulful than you. In her 2003 memoir, ALT: A Memoir, Talley focused on two of the most important women in her life: her maternal grandmother, Bennie Frances Davis, and the late fashion editor Diana Vreeland. Bennie Frances Davis may have looked like a typical African-American housekeeper to many people who saw her on an ordinary day, but I, who could see her soul, could also see her secret: that even when she wore a hairnet and work clothes for scrubbing toilets and floors, she wore an invisible tiara, he wrote. Her relationship with Vogue began at Duke University, where her grandmother cleaned the dorms; Talley would travel to campus as a youth to read the magazine. Talley was also a familiar figure to viewers, serving as a judge on Americas Top Model and appearing on Sex and the City and Empire. Raised in Durham, North Carolina, Talley held various jobs before arriving in New York in the 1970s, soon meeting Vreeland and forming a friendship that lasted until her death in 1989. Talley worked as a ranger in Washington, D.C. and Maryland, where he told visitors about the slaves who built Fort Washington and dressed up as Civil War soldiers, he told The Associated Press in 2003. After stints with Interview magazine and Womens Wear Daily, Talley was hired at Vogue in 1983 by editor Anna Wintour and was named creative director in 1988. Talley released another memoir in 2020, The Chiffon Trenches, which included behind-the-scenes stories about Wintour and other fashion personalities like the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Of all the elements of a person’s clothing, Talley considered shoes the most important. You can tell everything about a person by what they put on their feet, Talley told the AP. If it’s a man and you can see the reflection of his face on the top of his black shoes, that means they’ve been polished to perfection. If it’s a woman and she wears shoes that hurt, shoes that hurt are very fashionable! Talleys’ death was first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/4870f4d2fd854292703664007d37d4b5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos