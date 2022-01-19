LA Zoo, Hollywood honors the late Betty White on her 100th birthday

LOS ANGELESThe late actress Betty White was honored on January 17 what would have been her 100th birthday with a moving tribute to the Angels Zoo, where she was an honorary zookeeper, donor and trustee, and at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, where fans gathered for photos with her wax likeness.

“Something feels a bit incomplete here today, not just at the zoo, but in Los Angeles, and that is the loss of an angel here in the City of Angels,” the mayor said. Eric Garcetti, who attended the Los Angeles Zoo event with Councilwoman Nithya Raman. “Our dear friend, Betty White… Even greater than her talent was her heart of hearts for people, for all living beings. It is this heart and this humanity that she has expressed right here at the Los Angeles Zoo.

White died on December 31 at the age of 99 at her home in Brentwood. On Wednesday, the zoo announced the opening of a memorial white rose garden located in Allen Ludden Square, which is named after White’s late husband. Zoo visitors can pay their respects to White by leaving a message, keepsake or drawing on a card, which will be displayed until the end of January on a golden string suspended between white silk roses.

The zoo also created the self-guided “Betty’s LA Zoo Tour”, honoring White’s contributions to the facility. The tour includes panels at 16 stops where guests can learn about its connection to a particular animal or place through a series of images and quotes.

The walking tour will run through Jan. 31, paying tribute to White’s longtime dedication to animals and the Los Angeles Zoo. People who cannot visit the Los Angeles Zoo but would like to experience “Betty’s LA Zoo Tour” can do so virtually at the event website.

Best known for her Emmy-winning roles on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and ‘The Golden Girls,’ the TV star has supported the zoo for more than five decades, said Tom Jacobson, chairman of Greater Los Angeles. Zoo Association. .

“From those in the wild, to those in shelters, guide dogs for the blind, she loved all animals, big and small. She was never one to stand outside and criticize. She would always work with us to do this. she could to help,” Jacobson said Monday.

“She always looked forward, never back, and wanted to make a positive impact on the world, and she did. She was an endearing figure on and off screen.

Jacobson added that the zoo is planning a permanent way to honor White’s service, but details will be announced at a later date.

Zoo director Denise Verret on Monday described White as “a kind, sweet, funny and…so humble person.”

“She was a rare gem. I call her an endangered species. She made it her life’s purpose to use her humor, her influence to make the world a better place for all creatures. Her body is may be absent today, but his spirit will live on forever at the Los Angeles Zoo,” Verret said.

Monday’s event in White’s honor also included a $3,000 donation to Pink’s Hot Dogs Zoo, which donated proceeds from the sales of White’s favorite hot dog, the Naked Dog, since his late death. December.

“Betty White used to come to Pink’s and get her ‘naked dog’. And she said, ‘Look, just tell everyone Betty White is stripping at Pinks!’ And she just liked beef in a bun, keep it simple,” said Richard Pink of Pink’s Hot Dogs.

“But when she came over there with her actress friends, she was just entertaining the crowd in our dining room, and nothing was more memorable, because you just mentioned the name Betty White, and what comes to you spirit, but joy, laughter and fun.”

Pink’s Hot Dogs also teamed up with Madame Tussauds Hollywood to celebrate Betty White’s birthday on Monday. Fans lined up outside the museum to have their photos taken with White’s waxlike likeness, and they joined in singing “Happy Birthday” to the late actress. There was also a chant of “Thank you for being a friend”, the theme song for “The Golden Girls”.

Pink’s was on hand to offer the signature “Naked Dogs” to fans who donated money to the LA Zoo.

Country singer Trisha Yearwood also raised over $36,000 through TalkShopLive, a live shopping website, in support of the hugely popular #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money to support animal causes in celebration of what would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Yearwood encouraged donations to the Dottie’s Yard Fund, a nonprofit that will distribute funds to animal charities across the country.

“I just think Betty is so happy right now that’s how the world chooses to celebrate her birthday, giving back to the animals, which she cares about so much,” Yearwood said.

Meanwhile, in hundreds of theaters across the country, screenings were offered of “Betty White: A Celebration”, a documentary film about the life and career of the actress.

The film chronicles her on-screen life, including behind-the-scenes footage from “The Golden Girls” and other shows. It also includes excerpts from what turned out to be his last interview and features appearances from friends and former co-stars, including Ryan Reynolds.