This Week in BR: Live Music, MidCity Makers Market, and More | Entertainment





WEDNESDAY JAN. 19 adult coloring page | East BR Parish Library Spend an hour relaxing and coloring for adults at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Wednesday, January 19. THURSDAY, JAN. 20 Famous – The improvisational comedy game show | Baton Rouge Social Check out the hilarious competitive improv and stand-up game show, Famous, at Red Stick Social from 7:30-11 p.m. on Thursday, January 20. Local comedians will interact with guests to play a game similar to Taboo and charades, allowing audiences to test their fun bones by submitting the names of the celebrities the show will be based on. General admission tickets for the event are $20, while VIP tickets are $25. FRIDAY, JAN. 21 RIAROSA EP release show | Chelsea Live Baton Rouge-based indie/dream-pop band RIAROSA will debut their debut EP at Chelseas Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr., alongside musical guests Slomile Swift and Sleep Habits. Enjoy new, upbeat, dance-worthy music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in this new concert hall! Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at webticket for $15 each. Laine Hardy with Parish County Line | The Texas Club Country singer and songwriter Laine Hardy performs live at The Texas Club, 456 N Donmoor Ave., with fellow country band Parish County Line. See the Louisiana native who appeared on two consecutive seasons of American Idol perform alongside the widely adored country band from 9 p.m. to midnight. General admission tickets are available on the Texas club website for $25. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. SATURDAY, JAN. 22 MidCity Manufacturers Market | Electric deposit Visit this local holiday saloon located at Electric Depot at 1857 Government St. to enjoy food and music while shopping with local artists, makers and designers. From jewelry to paintings to even homemade cocktails with recipes included, the MidCity Makers Market will appeal to people of all ages. Instagram handles and manufacturers information list can be found on the Mid City Makers website. Self-defense classes for women | Baton Rouge Women Self Defense For women ages 13 and up, learn self-defense techniques based on real-life situations at Bayou Jiu-Jitsu AcademyBaton Rouge Womens Self Defense, located at 9681 Airline Hwy. He runs this class once a month to help women train with traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu which will build their confidence and make them feel protected. The course fee is $25 and tickets can be purchased via PayPal or cash at the door. Flow Tribe | Chelsea live New Orleans-based funk-rock band Flow Tribe perform at Chelseas Live on Saturday, January 22. new music venue from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. and general admission tickets can be purchased through webticket for $15. SUNDAY, JAN. 23 Painting Pour | Paint with a twist Discover the fun behind pouring paint Paint with a twist, 711 Jefferson Highway. 3A, 4-6 p.m., conducted by LSU recent graduate Meredyth Yorek. While learning how to pour paint and put your artistic touch on a blank canvas, you can also bring your own food and drink while you find your creative side.

