



An award-winning episode of Hollywood Unexpected will air January 24 on Jul-TV Network. This special episode will give a first look at what viewers can anticipate for the first season. Hollywood Unexpected is a new reality series that follows THE TRIP of actress Jessica Ross in her dramatic and often crazy life that revolves around Hollywood and what goes on behind the scenes. With music from producer Dito Godwin and Jon Udell, the show was filmed in Los Angeles and Virginia. Jessica has been linked to the entertainment industry for over 10 years, starring in reality TV shows and appearing in hit independent films, shares a glimpse of what to expect. “I went to Virginia in the middle of the pandemic, witnessing and participating in the way of life there, something that is the opposite of what I am used to. It was one of the most memorable experiences I’ve ever experienced. I can’t wait to bring Hollywood Unexpected to everyone on Jul-TV Network.” Featured in the first season are Penn and Teller’s Wes Iseli, former model Ronnie Carol, Malibu Crush star James Pratt as well as red carpet flashbacks from MTV’s Bai Ling, Patty Stranger and Farrah Abraham. Decorated with the award for best comedy at the iHollywood Film Festival, it was also an honorable mention for the highest rated audience award. The vision of “Hollywood Unexpected” is to inspire people to find their own meaning and purpose and to love who they are and where they are right now. Tune in to Hollywood Unexpected January 24 on the Jul-TV Network at www.jultvnetwork.com, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube and other streaming platforms. Learn more about Hollywood Unexpected at www.instagram.com/jessicarossofficial .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadwayworld.com/bwwtv/article/Award-Winning-Episode-Of-HOLLYWOOD-UNEXPECTED-Premieres-January-24-20220118 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos