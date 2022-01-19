Helium Development Bill Moves to Navajo Nation Council





FARMINGTON A bill that proposes to authorize three operating agreements for helium development in three Northern Agency areas has been referred to the Navajo Nation Council. The Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company, a tribal business, is seeking approval from tribal leaders for the project. Helium is second in abundance in the universe but not common on Earth, and the Navajo Nation has some of the highest concentrations in North America. The element is vital for industries focused on manufacturing, technology and aerospace. The development would occur at Tohachee Wash in the Teec Nos Pos Chapter, Beautiful Mountain in the Red Valley and Sanostee Chapters, and Porcupine Dome in the Sanostee Chapter, as required by law. Following:Navajo Nation reaffirms public health orders in light of rising COVID-19 cases Exhibits attached to the bill describe the rental area of ​​Beautiful Mountain as being located in a wide valley bordered by the mountain to the west and Rock Ridge to the east. The bill received recommendations for “passion” from the Resources and Development Committee and the Naa’bik’yti’ Committee. The tribal council has final authority. President Seth Damon, sponsor of the bill, explained to the Naa’bik’yti’ committee on January 13 that he proposed the legislation because the tribe needs new sources of income to fill the void left by the closure. Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine. . Damon said the closures in 2019 removed up to $45 million in annual revenue. Following:Heartbeat Music Project Awarded $500,000 Grant to Continue Navajo Nation Music Education Program While the oil and gas company’s proposed action could help mitigate the loss, several delegates asked Damon and company officials about efforts to gather feedback from community members and grazing permit holders. . Many are concerned about the methods used to extract the helium and the lack of consultation, the delegates said. “That would be the frank and serious aspect. It has to happen,” delegate Daniel E. Tso said of the dialogue between the parties. Lennard Eltsosie, chairman of the company’s board, said they had educated community members about the project, including discussions with members of the Sanostee chapter in 2019 and 2021. “We got a resolution from them to support our efforts,” Yeltsosie said. Attached to the bill is the 2019 Sanostee Chapter resolution along with the 2017 and 2019 Teec Nos Pos Chapter resolutions. Following:Navajo Nation issues checks to eligible older tribal members Fewer than 30 residents supported each resolution. The community development division of the tribe shows that the population of Sanostee is around 1,800 while that of Teec Nos Pos is around 1,300. “I have nothing against trying to make money,” delegate Eugene Tso said. “My only question, my only concern is the communities.” Members of the Naa’bik’yti’ committee voted 18 to 4 in favor of the bill. The tribal council begins winter session Jan. 24, when the bill could be on the agenda. Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/navajo-nation/2022/01/18/helium-development-bill-moves-navajo-nation-council/6538363001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos