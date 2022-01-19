If you are under the guise that Bollywood celebrities are protected from the evils of society, know that patriarchy has also extended its roots into the realm of glamour.

Is it fair to expect the years of hard work and achievement in women’s premarital life to be turned to ashes the moment they decide to marry?

We have compiled the appalling examples of the times when these Bollywood divas were considered someone’s wife. Because for women, being tied to their spouse is the ultimate recognition, right?

1. When a digital outlet published a report about Deepikalocking lips with one of Ranveer’s former co-stars, Siddhant.

This title refers to Ranveer Singh, which has nothing to do with the film or its poster. But a married woman’s actions should always revolve around her husband, right?

2. When Priyanka Chopra formed a news outlet for calling her the “wife of” Nick Jonas in a news article.

Even though she was promoting the iconic film series The Matrix Resurrections, this global star has been referred to as the wife of Nick Jonas as if she had no identity otherwise.

3.When city ​​lights famous Patralekhaa, a well-known face in Bollywood has been identified as the girlfriend of Rajkummar Rao.

Nonetheless, Rao with a single tweet, corrected the headline of a major daily and brilliantly shattered the patriarchy to pieces.

4. All the times Anushka Sharma was vilified when Virat Kohli messed up the cricketing world.

The number of similar examples involving Anushka Sharma is sickening. An actress of caliber reduced to a bad omen because her husband did not do well in “his” profession. Lots of misogyny?

5. When Shilpa Shetty was trolled for the actions of Raj Kundra.

When successful Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was trolled when her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly producing pornographic content. For otherwise, how should a woman be recognized if not as someone’s wife?

6. When Katrina Kaif was called Vicky Kaushal’s future wife in aNewscastbefore his marriage.

Taking the discourse a step further, not only Bollywood wives but also “wives-to-be” are also caught in this web. Talk about the unfathomable obsession with involving men in everything!

It’s terrible, but also empowering because if women as superstars have to deal with this horror of patriarchy, then what about women who are still struggling to establish their own identity?