



Moon Knight at House of The Dragon: 5 Most Anticipated Hollywood Shows of 2022 Strong points Game of Thrones, The Witcher and Lord of The Rings are getting their first respective spin-offs

Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel is the first global spy series franchise of its kind

Hollywood will raise the entertainment stakes in both scale and storytelling in 2022 In 2022, Hollywood will go all out with big-budget TV programming that will be a mix of original and spin-off content. From HBO’s fan-favorite Game of Thrones getting its first spin-off to The Lord of the Rings series, there’s plenty for fans to watch and viewers will be in for a treat in the months to come. We take a look at the upcoming Hollywood shows most anticipated by fans that will push the bar, both in terms of scale and storytelling. moon knight Marvel Studios recently unveiled the first look for its 2022 show Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac. It will introduce fans to a new superhero, both mysterious and enigmatic. It is slated to premiere on March 30. Dragon House Ever since Game of Thrones ended, fans have been expecting a show like this. House of The Dragon is the first of many spin-offs planned for HBO and is inspired by the fantastic works of George RR Martin. It is set to premiere later this year and is set 300 years before the events of GoT. The first trailer has already aroused the curiosity of fans. The Lord of the Rings The fan-favorite LOTR franchise returns with a big-budget series set to premiere September 2 on Amazon Prime Video. This would be the first $1 billion TV show and it is eagerly awaited. Citadel Amazon Prime has set its sights on the first-ever global spy series franchise Citadel, which will have set releases in various countries, including an Indian release. The flagship series from the United States stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The Witcher: Origin of Blood The first spin-off of the hit Netflix series, The Witcher, is set to hit Netflix later this year. Blood Origin is set over 1,000 years before the events of The Witcher and should bring more blood and gore to the screen.

