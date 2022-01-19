Minot Zoo turtle ‘Shelby’ will visit a bookstore this weekend | News, Sports, Jobs





Main Street Books in Minot will welcome an unusual visitor this weekend. The bookstore has partnered with Roosevelt Park Zoo, Minot, to host a turtle-focused event this Saturday. Meet a Tortoise at Main Street Books centers around the opportunity to learn about and meet an African spurred tortoise. “We have a story time girl here. She does hours of stories every week, so she chose books about turtles. She’ll have a trade, and then we’ll take the animal out,” said Lindsey Bertsch, event coordinator at Main Street Books. “Zoo keepers talk about him or her – sometimes animals can walk around and be touched by kids too, so that’s really cool.” Bertsch reserved the turtle through the zoo’s Zoo To You program. There are a dozen animal ambassadors in the program who visit classrooms, nursing homes and other events to educate the public. Of the 12 active animal ambassadors, half of them can be touched. The zoo currently has two African spurred tortoises, Shelby and Wilson. Shelby came to Minot from another establishment, but Wilson is probably someone’s rejected pet. A boater on Lake Sakakawea found it in 2018. Jennifer Kleen, executive director of the Greater Minot Zoological Society, said one of the goals of Animal Ambassadors is to educate the public about responsible animal choice. company. “(Turtles) can live up to 100 years. To have a turtle you need a long-term plan, so it’s something not everyone thinks about,” Cleen said. Shelby will visit the bookstore on Saturday, but she won’t be the first animal to do so. At other times in Animal Stories, a hedgehog, tarantula, and armadillo made appearances. “We did our first in September. He was touched” Bertsch said. “People really liked it, so we were like, let’s do this throughout the school year.” The turtle will be supervised by a zookeeper who will be available to answer any questions participants may have about the animal. Kleen said the zookeeper also helps the animal they are accompanying to stay safe in a learning setting. “We have a protocol for each of the animals in the field”, Cleen said. “Children are told to touch with two fingers. With young children, when they think about keeping those two fingers on the animal, they can’t think of doing anything else. The event is free, and Bertsch said that while traditional story hours tend to appeal to young children, animal story hours tend to appeal to an older age group. “Last times there were probably 11 and 12 year olds who just wanted to be there to see, touch and learn about the animal,” she said. The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22. For more information, contact Main Street Books at 839-4050. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2022/01/minot-zoos-tortoise-shelby-to-visit-book-store-this-weekend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos