Interview: Layton Williams Gets Everyone Talking About Jamie In Hollywood

Los Angeles won’t know what hit him. Everybody’s talking about Jamie makes its American debut via Center Theater Group, and this much-loved West End musical brings a supergroup of veteran cast members to the West Coast.

Leading the band is long-time star Layton Williams, who has just come straight from the current UK tour with very little downtime. Here, Williams talks to us about the responsibility he feels being part of the first American production of this show and the thrill of the audience dancing in the aisles.

Layton Williams as Jamie New in the West End production of Everybody’s talking about Jamie

(Johan Person)

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

This cast is you, Roy Haylock, Shobna Gulati it’s like a Jamie supergroup.

We were just talking about it yesterday. They could have taken the easier route and just been like, “Okay, we’ll take a few of you and send the rest over there,” but from management to creatives behind the scenes and on stage, we’re there. literally let’s all go. So it’s really very special.

Tell me about your history with California. I know it’s your first time performing there.

I went to LA just before I knew IW would be playing Jamie. I had this really special moment where I knew I had a job coming up, but I had nothing at the time, so I just went on this trip from San Francisco. It took me to Death Valley, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Vegas, all in eight or nine days. It was one of the most beautiful trips. I did it solo and made some fabulous friends who came to see the show a few weeks ago. They were like, “You’re going back to California, where it all started!” In my mind, I always thought, “I’m just coming here to see what’s going on, and then one day I’ll come back and it’ll be a deal.” Little did I know it would be this show that would bring me back two and a half years later. It’s crazy.

Jamie is such a delightful sight.

People really embrace it. They end up leaving with the biggest smiles on their faces, hopefully cheering and singing. We had little grannies dancing in the aisles. It was sweet.

But it must be so hard to do every night.

It’s so difficult. Like really, really demanding. He doesn’t leave the stage, he has a song to sing, then another song to sing, and then another big stage. It’s high energy. And Jamie also goes on a rollercoaster ride with his emotions. So to do that, and not be 16 and play 16, eight times a week, is exhausting. I do very little outside of work. It will be so tempting to try and run around Hollywood and do all these amazing things, but I have to be very strict with myself because at the end of the day, work comes first. But it’s really fun. And I like it. But it is very hard work.

Between West End and touring, you’ve done the show several hundred times now. How do you keep it fresh for this eighth show?

I try to have as much fun as possible. Sometimes I like to be a little cheeky. I’m known for that, but in a way that would never be detrimental to the show. Until the public knows. But I like to laugh a little with my cast because we have to keep it fresh. And honestly, it’s never the same. It will be a different audience. I’m really intrigued to see what American audiences will take with this show, as it’s a Northern England show. Obviously there will be little tweaks and things that will hopefully help the show become a hit there.

What does it mean to you that they’re giving you the US debut of the show?

It’s intimidating, but it’s also very humiliating. When I found out, I was teaching a Zoom dance class, like you do in lockdown, and my whole team had been calling me, from my agents to, like, the producers. I thought “What’s going on?” It’s a public relations nightmare. Because it was a Sunday too. Do I have something that could harm my life and career? I thought I was in trouble. But it was good news. I was quite amazed, because there were incredible actors who played this role. I think it was just about time, too. I was playing the role at the time, so as not to take anything away from my talent. But it’s really special and I’m not going to take a second for granted.