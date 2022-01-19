If there is one person in the Telugu film industry that Salman Khan loves the most, it is Chiranjeevi. The veteran Telugu actor is so close to Salman that Salman sometimes stays with Chiranjeevi and his family when he visits Hyderabad. The love also extends to Chiranjeevis’ son, Ramcharan.

When Teja made her Bollywood debut inZanjeer, food on Ramcharanssets came every day from Salman’s kitchen for as long as Chiranjeevis’ son was shooting in Mumbai.

No wonder as Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan gear up for their movieAcharya due out April 1, Salman decided to put his stardom to work promoting the big-money father-son venture.

While the details of how Salman will promoteAcharyaare yet to be revealed, according to a team source, For Chiranjeevi Sir, Salman Bhai will do anything.

