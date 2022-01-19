EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood celebrities are smart and clever with words, their Instagram bios prove it!

The different facets of our Bollywood celebrities may leave you perplexed. They can be vain, loud, pompous or simply modest. But have you ever wondered what these celebrities post on social media to define themselves?

You can use a variety of words as a fan, but wouldn’t it be interesting to learn how they are defined when creating profiles for these platforms?

In this digital age, when most of our time is spent scrolling through Instagram, looking for new trends and so on, many celebrities have made their mark on this platform through their interesting posts. One of the funniest things on Instagram is the Bios, it’s the first thing you notice when landing on the profile and it’s interesting to see what our favorite celebrities have written about themselves.

Here is a list of some of the most interesting biographies of Bollywood celebrities:

Alia Bhat



The star who likes to experiment with her posts has penned Moody, Floaty, Fire, and DESIRE! in his biography. Alia’s social media game is completely on point, from sharing rare glimpses with her beau Ranbir Kapoor to flaunting her style, she keeps her fans engaged.

Arjun Kapoor

The Ishaqzaade actor has fully discussed his life in his biography as he writes, Son, Brother, Friend & Actor (All 4 Works In Progress). They say time is money, they lie. Time is life. He unquestionably captured the essence of existence in the most beautiful way imaginable.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress not only defines her amazing personality, but her biography also describes her perfection when she writes, Miles to go before I sleep. His biography expresses his desire to achieve excellence in their lives.

Priyanka Chopra

There is a first time for everything as the global diva undoubtedly affects all of us through her clever and intelligent words. His biography has some important life lessons. This illustrates how powerful she is as an influencer.

Hrithik Roshan

His personality is reflected in his biography, which depicts his attitude towards life when he wrote Man on mission To live the best life possible come what may in his biography.

