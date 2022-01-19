Entertainment
Boba Fett Is Dead: How Disney+ Ruined Star Wars’ Coolest Character | Television
Boba Fett was definitely dead. We’ve all seen it: A partially blinded Han Solo unknowingly hit him with a stick in Return of the Jedi, his jetpack malfunctioned, and then he fell into the mouth of a massive sand monster. You could tell by the way he swallowed and burped.
Yet in The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off series from The Mandalorian currently airing on Disney+, it was expected that the iconic bounty hunter (now played by Temuera Morrison) had in fact survived in the belly-filled womb. acid from the sarlacc, having siphoned oxygen from a stormtroopers helmet, before blasting its way with the flamethrower at the wrist, then blindly weaving through several meters of sand. Unlikely, you might think, but no one ever really dies in Star Wars. There are figurines and suites for sale.
There is precedent for Bobas’ unlikely resurrection: numerous novels, comics, and non-canon short stories have already depicted his escape from the sarlacc. But little did we know this show was bringing it back to kill it again. And by killing him, I mean systematically dismantling everything that made him the coolest, most mysterious character in a galaxy far, far away.
In The Book of Boba Fett, the once menacing freelancer has become a sweetheart with a heart of gold. He renounced his bounty hunter title, became so oddly indulgent that he actually released a Wookiee assassin moments after he attempted to assassinate him in his sleep, stroked a grudge behind his ear like if it was his oversized house cat and called a fellow raider Tusken.
It all started during an episode of The Mandalorian, in which Boba was properly reintroduced to the public, where he spoke about his fear and disapproval of the Empire, one of his old and frequent clients. Within minutes, he was battling for the lightweight side for the first time ever, having been inexplicably repositioned as a good guy. Or a guy with a moral compass, at least. Whatever he is now, he’s unrecognizable from the character that once fascinated Star Wars fans.
He’s the same Boba who previously had no problem working for famed strangler Darth Vader and famed strangler Jabba the Hutt. When we were introduced to the live-action version of the character in The Empire Strikes Back (he actually made his first appearance in the animated segment of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978), he was obviously a gun. cold-blooded- for hire with the sole purpose of reaping his next bounty. It might just be business, but he definitely wasn’t petting monsters and making friends. So why this sudden transformation?
What originally made Boba the most interesting and mysterious character in the franchise was the fact that we knew absolutely nothing about him. Back then, he was just this cool, armored guy who stood to the side and looked tough. He never took off his helmet and he barely spoke, he had a grand total of four lines in The Empire Strikes Back, and none in Return of the Jedi. And yet, he became one of the most popular and talked about characters in the original trilogy. So much so that creator George Lucas even briefly considered making him the main Jedi villain, with the ambitious intention of expanding the Luke Skywalkers story over a number of later trilogies.
Making Boba Fett the main villain, or even a central character, would have diminished his primordial mystique, something that eventually ended up happening when he was horribly reintroduced as a clone child in Episode II: The Attack. clones.
And now it starts again. As this Disney+ series continues to examine its softer side in excruciatingly uninteresting detail, it feels like the circle of bastardy is almost over. All we need now is a subplot in which he adopts a baby version of Yoda and spends at least two episodes wiping his sick chin.
Thanks to its treatment of the once badass and nihilistic bounty hunter, The Boba Fett Book has proven to be just another bitterly disappointing and franchise-tarnishing piece of tosh. Proof, if you ever needed it, that it is better not to explore certain parts of the galaxy.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/jan/19/boba-fett-is-dead-how-disney-ruined-star-wars-coolest-character
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022