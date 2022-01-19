Who is the busiest Bollywood actress?





Had the pandemic been brought under control, January would have seen quite a few releases, and there’s still plenty to come. But with the rise in COVID cases, the movies are piling up even as Bollywood continues to make more. Joginder Tuteja look at the stars with the most movies in the works. Taapsee Pannu

Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Do Baaraa, Flou, Woh Ladki Hai Khan, Mishan Impossible PICTURE: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in Lapeta Buckle. If things go according to plan, Taapsee will have the maximum number of 2022 releases among its contemporaries. Lapeta Buckle is set for a February OTT release while Shabaash Mithu is ready for theatrical release. She has completed the filming of her supernatural films, that of Anurag Kashyap To research and Ajay Bahl Blurry, his first production company. She gets into a good mood with Pratik Gandhi with Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. Taapsee will also make a return to Telugu cinema after four years with Mishan Impossible. Alia Bhat

RRR, Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Jee Le Zaraa PICTURE: Alia Bhatt in RRR. If not for the current situation, Alia would have been busy promoting her back-to-back releases, RRR and Gangubai Kathaiwadi. She has also brahmastra to come in the latter part of the year. Then there’s Karan Johar’s 2023 release. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. Farhan Akhtar’s road movie Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif has not yet taken to the courts. Kriti I say

Bachchan Pandey, Adipurush, Ganapath – Chapter 1, Shehzada, Bhediya PICTURE: Kirti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in Bhediya. Photo: Courtesy of Varun Dhawan/Instagram His fortunes changed a lot after Mimi and now Kriti already has five major films slated for release in 2022. While Bachchan Pandey and Adipursh are ready, Bhediya is also approaching the finish line. Ganapath – Chapter 1 with Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan are progressing rapidly to be in line for a late 2022 arrival. Kiara Advani

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Karram Kurram PICTURE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Jugg Jeeyo jug. Photo: Courtesy of Varun Dhawan/Instagram Kiara had a rocky 2021 when she Shershaah turned into a huge OTT success. Now she has up to eight films pending, three of which… Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jug Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera — will be released this year. She’s doing quite a few Southern movies in 2023-2024, like Ram Charan Teja’s next and NTR Jr’s next. She could also star in Shankar’s next one, opposite Ranveer Singh. His 2023 Bollywood line-up is that of Ashutosh Gowariker Karram Kurram and Sajid Nadiadwala’s next with Kartik Aaryan. Rakul Singh

Cinderella, Attack, Thank God, Runway 34, Doctor G, Chhatriwali, Ayalaan, Indian 2, Konda Polam, Ladies Night October 31st. PHOTO: Rakul Singh in Chhatriwali. Photo: Courtesy of Rakul Singh/Instagram Rakul also has a long roster for 2022-23. There is his thriller with Akshay Kumar, Cinderella, the star of John Abraham Attack, Indra Kumar Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, the star of Ayushmann Khurrana Doctor G and its quirky social comedy, Chhatriwali. Most of these movies are finished or nearing the finish line. She also has some southern movies like Ayalaan, Indian 2, Konda Polam, October 31 Ladies Night. Jacqueline Fernandez

Bachchan Pandey, Attack, Ram Setu, Vikrant Rona, Cirkus IMAGE: Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez in Vikrant Rona. Photography: Courtesy of Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram If she hadn’t been in the crosshairs with her recent controversial, 2022 would have been a standout year for Jacqueline professionally, with five confirmed releases — Attack with John Abraham, Vikrant Ronawith Sudeep and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. The year will end with biggies like Akshay Ram Setu and Ranveer Singh star Circus. Janhvi Kapoor

Good luck Jerry, Mili, Mr & Mrs Mahi PHOTO: Janhvi Kapoor in good luck jerry. Photography: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor / Instagram After delivering the first box office hit of 2021, Roohi, Janhvi is preparing for the release of three consecutive films, where she plays the title role. The light production of Aanand L Rai good luck jerry as well as the thriller Mil, produced by Boney Kapoor, Janhvi’s father, are set to release. She’ll start shooting for Mr & Mrs Mahi following. Bhumi Pednekar

Badhaai Do, Raksha Bandhan, Govinda Naam Mera, The Ladykiller IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar on the Govinda Naam Mera attach. Photography: Courtesy of Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram Bhumi has up to four releases coming in 2022. There are Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao, Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal. This will be followed by the thriller drama, The lady killer with Arjun Kapoor. Deepika Padukone

Gehraiyaan, Pathan IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. Deepika Chose Films Selectively, And It Starts With Her OTT Debut Gehraiyaan. The film is directed by Shakun Batra of Kapoor & Sons fame and should be a sensitive approach to relationships. Then there’s the big-budget extravaganza Pathane in front of Shah Rukh Khan. Ananya Pandei

Gehraiyaan, Ligre, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan IMAGE: Gourav Adarsh, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya also plays in Gehraiyaan. Ananya plays with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Zoya Akhtar Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Then there is his production of Karan Johar, liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Katrina Kaif

Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, Jee Le Zaraa IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will star in Jee Le Zaraa. Photo: Courtesy of Katrina Kaif/Instagram Katrina heads to a comedy zone with Phone Bhoot then treat yourself to thrills with Sriram Raghavan Merry Christmas. But the wait is there for Jee Le Zaraa where she re-enters a slice-of-life arena after Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara.

