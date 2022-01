5 Southern actors who are soon venturing into Bollywood

One thing I’ve always admired in the entertainment world is how actors from different cinemas juggle industries. We have seen many Bollywood actors trying their luck in the South and vice versa. However, there are plenty of up-and-coming actors trying their luck in big Bollywood blockbusters and I can’t wait to see each of them on the big screen. Here are 5 actors from the South who will soon be seen in Bollywood films: Rashmika Mandana Actress Rashmika Mandana which we recently saw in Pushpa: the ascent won many hearts as a national favourite. And now she is preparing to lead the big screen in Bollywood as well. Rashmika will soon debut with Siddharth Malhotra in Majnu mission and I can’t wait to see her in the movie. Vijay Deverakonda Since Kabir Singh |, you and I have been curious about the OG Arjun Reddy who was played by Vijay Deverakonda. And let me tell you, this idol is ready to make hearts flutter with her Bollywood debut. Vijay will be seen in liger with Ananya Panday and mike tyson, now doesn’t that sound like a triple treat? Raashii Khanna Another Southern beauty to dazzle on the Bollywood block is Raashii Khanna, who will see in Yodha. The Dharma Production movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra and I’m sure Raashii will bring him an A game to the table with this one. Interestingly, Raashii also has other Hindi films in the works, so it will be great to see what she has in store for us. Naga Chaitanya Another charmer of Telugu cinema was an actor Naga Chaitanya who we will see in Aamir Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan featured Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from this, Naga will also star in Thank you with Raashii Khanna and Avika Gor. I can only imagine how this idol will spread her charm on screen. Nayanthara Affectionately known as the female movie superstar of the South, Nayanthara is set to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Atleenext movie. Although not much is known about their roles, I’m very happy to see two superstars from two different industries sharing screen space. Also, a special mention for Nagarjuna Akkineni who will be seen in brahmastra with Alia Bhat, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. And although Nagarjuna has made Hindi films in the past, it’s this one that particularly excites me. I am sure you are very happy to welcome all these actors into your hearts with their Bollywood debut and hope that after their first release in Hindi cinema they will continue to treat us more.

