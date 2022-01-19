Al Yankovic Gets The “Weird” Biopic He Deserves, With The Perfect Actor To Play Him





“Weird Al” Yankovic finally gets the biopic we didn’t know we wanted but now realize is needed. And who is chosen to play it already bodes well for the appropriate “weird” tone for the project. Playing young Al will be none other than ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe who has officially pocketed his biggest and, shall we say, the weirdest role again. He will play the Grammy-winning musician and pop culture icon in the upcoming Roku Original biopic, “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” Roku announced Tuesday. “When my last movie ‘UHF’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a great movie every 33 years like clockwork,” Yankovic said in a statement. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.” RELATED: Weird Al Explains Why Paul McCartney Said No To His ‘Live and Let Die’ Parody “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” is written by Yankovic himself and Eric Appel, who previously directed the 2010 comedy short of the same name. In addition to reprising his role as director, Appel will serve as executive producer. “When Weird Al sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe it, but I knew we had to make a movie out of it,” Appel said. The planned project promises to hold nothing back and will explore everything from Yankovic’s childhood and stardom to his “raunchy celebrity romances and depraved lifestyle.” Known for his melodic parodies of pop culture and humorous interpretations of contemporary melodies, Yankovic is hailed as the best-selling comedic artist of all time. His 2014 studio album “Mandatory Fun” became the first comedy album to earn a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top 200 list. Yankovic has notably had Top 40 hits in each of the past four decades, starting in the 1980s, a historic feat also achieved by Michael Jackson, Madonna and, more recently, U2. And in 2018, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. For Radcliffe, “strange” roles are simply the norm given his unconventional and eclectic repertoire. To follow his star turn as Harry Potter, 17-year-old Radcliffe hopped on a 2007 Broadway revival of playwright Peter Shaffer’s ‘Equus’, in which he appeared fully nude to play a troubled and obsessed Alan Strang. by horses. Radcliffe also starred as Manny, a gas-filled corpse in the 2016 comedy-drama “Swiss Army Man” and currently plays Craig Bog, a lonely self-sacrificing angel in the HBO anthology series “Miracle Workers.” Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course. “[I] I’m absolutely thrilled to have Daniel Radcliffe portray me in the film. I have no doubt that this is the role that future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic said. “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango and will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yes, there is a channel on your Roku device that actually has content. Production on the film will begin in February. More weird stories you might like:

