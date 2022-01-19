Entertainment
INCREDIBLE! Bollywood’s Biggest Birthday Trends 2021
News
Fans are always super excited to wish their favorite stars especially on their birthday. Find out which Bollywood actors received the maximum number of tweets on their big day.
Jan 19, 2022 4:59 PM
Bombay
Mumbai: Birthdays are when fans can’t keep calm. They are always happy to wish their favorite superstars on their big day. We all know that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan enjoy huge fan following on their social media platforms. In this special segment, we introduce you to the Bollywood superstars of this generation who received huge love from their fans in the form of tweets on their birthdays on social media.
Varun Dhawan
The famous 2 year student actor Varun Dhawan enjoys a huge fan following on his social media platforms. The actor celebrates his birthday on April 24. On his birthday, Twitter was flooded with tweets, where fans were seen pouring out to wish him well. The actor received around 1,22,000 tweets on his birthday. The actor who will next be seen in the movies Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya looks delightful after receiving so much love from his fans.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff has created his own fan base. He continues to treat his followers with some of his daring stunts and great dance videos. Fans love seeing him do those unique steps and action-packed stunts. Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2. The actor received 1,06,000 tweets on his birthday. He will be seen in the upcoming Heropanti 2.0 and Ganapath movie due out this year.
Siddharth Malhotra
Siddharth Malhotra is known for his acting skills and good looks. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Student Of The Year 2 which also stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He also enjoys a huge fan base on social media. His birthday falls on January 16. Fans were seen wishing him on the social media platform and the hashtag Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra was trending at the top spot. He received over 80,000 tweets on his birthday.
Well, we know these stars get the maximum number of tweets on their birthday if we missed one of your favorite stars. So let us know in the comment section.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
