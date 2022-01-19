New parasite named after actor Jeff Daniels

Tarantula visibly infected by jeffdanielsi. Credit: Adler Dillman/UCR



Scientists have named a newly discovered species of worm that kills tarantulas after American actor, musician and producer Jeff Daniels, an accolade no other artist can claim.

There are over 25,000 described species of these worms, called nematodes, and it is one of the most abundant animals on Earth. However, this is only the second time that one has been found to infect tarantulas.

They named him Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi, because Daniels’ character in the 1990 movie Arachnophobia saves a town from a deadly spider infestation.

“His character in the movie is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are,” said UC Riverside parasitologist Adler Dillman, who led a team that discovered the nematode.

“When I first heard that a new species of nematode was named after me, I thought, ‘Why? Is there a resemblance?’ joked Daniels, in remarks to UCR. “Honestly, I was honored by their tribute to me and arachnophobia. Made me smile. And of course in Hollywood you haven’t really been successful until you’ve been recognized by those who work in parasitology.”

The team’s work describing Jeffdanielsi was recently published in the Journal of Parasitology.

In September 2019, a wholesale tarantula breeder contacted Dillman to help identify a mysterious infection in some of their tarantulas. Specimens sent for inspection had an odd white mass around the mouth. Dillman, who teaches the only parasitology course at UCR, immediately recognized the white areas as nematodes.

Previously, European scientists had identified the first nematodes found on tarantulas. However, this research only examined the worms themselves; not the worms found on spiders.

Once infected, tarantulas begin to exhibit strange behaviors such as tiptoeing and not eating. The appendages that control the tarantula’s fangs also stop working.

Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi, a parasitic tarantula named after American actor Jeff Daniels, who played a famous spider-killing character. Credit: Adler Dillman/UCR



“It can take months because the tarantulas don’t have to eat particularly often. However, if they get this infection, they will starve to death,” Dillman said.

In addition to confirming that the Jeffdanielsi infection is deadly, Dillman’s team learned how the worms reproduce and where they reside on spiders.

The Jeffdanielsi are mostly self-fertilizing hermaphrodites who produce their own sperm and eggs. On average, Dillman said a single hermaphrodite can produce 160 babies in its lifetime. In the laboratory, this lifespan is 11 days. It is unknown how long they can live on a tarantula.

The research team also found that the nematodes only inhabited the mouth and none were in the stomach, and they did not appear to damage the exterior of the tarantulas.

“It’s not clear that the nematodes feed on the spider itself. It’s possible that they feed on bacteria that live on the tarantulas,” Dillman said. When the researchers grew the worms in the lab, they ate e. coli, proving that they are generally bacteria eaters.

One mystery that remains to be solved is how nematodes are able to alter the behavior of tarantulas and paralyze their pedipalps, the organs that control their fangs.

Dillman plans further studies to understand this, as well as how breeders can treat or even prevent Jeffdanielsi infections.

Although the identification of a tarantula parasite is rare, Dillman thinks it says more about the number of people studying tarantulas rather than the likely uniqueness of the nematodes that infect them.

“Nematodes have been around for hundreds of millions of years. They have evolved to infect all types of hosts on the planet, including humans,” he said. “Any animal you know on planet Earth, there is a nematode that can infect it.”

