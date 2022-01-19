Entertainment
New parasite named after actor Jeff Daniels
Scientists have named a newly discovered species of worm that kills tarantulas after American actor, musician and producer Jeff Daniels, an accolade no other artist can claim.
There are over 25,000 described species of these worms, called nematodes, and it is one of the most abundant animals on Earth. However, this is only the second time that one has been found to infect tarantulas.
They named him Tarantobelus jeffdanielsi, because Daniels’ character in the 1990 movie Arachnophobia saves a town from a deadly spider infestation.
“His character in the movie is a spider killer, which is exactly what these nematodes are,” said UC Riverside parasitologist Adler Dillman, who led a team that discovered the nematode.
“When I first heard that a new species of nematode was named after me, I thought, ‘Why? Is there a resemblance?’ joked Daniels, in remarks to UCR. “Honestly, I was honored by their tribute to me and arachnophobia. Made me smile. And of course in Hollywood you haven’t really been successful until you’ve been recognized by those who work in parasitology.”
The team’s work describing Jeffdanielsi was recently published in the Journal of Parasitology.
In September 2019, a wholesale tarantula breeder contacted Dillman to help identify a mysterious infection in some of their tarantulas. Specimens sent for inspection had an odd white mass around the mouth. Dillman, who teaches the only parasitology course at UCR, immediately recognized the white areas as nematodes.
Previously, European scientists had identified the first nematodes found on tarantulas. However, this research only examined the worms themselves; not the worms found on spiders.
Once infected, tarantulas begin to exhibit strange behaviors such as tiptoeing and not eating. The appendages that control the tarantula’s fangs also stop working.
“It can take months because the tarantulas don’t have to eat particularly often. However, if they get this infection, they will starve to death,” Dillman said.
In addition to confirming that the Jeffdanielsi infection is deadly, Dillman’s team learned how the worms reproduce and where they reside on spiders.
The Jeffdanielsi are mostly self-fertilizing hermaphrodites who produce their own sperm and eggs. On average, Dillman said a single hermaphrodite can produce 160 babies in its lifetime. In the laboratory, this lifespan is 11 days. It is unknown how long they can live on a tarantula.
The research team also found that the nematodes only inhabited the mouth and none were in the stomach, and they did not appear to damage the exterior of the tarantulas.
“It’s not clear that the nematodes feed on the spider itself. It’s possible that they feed on bacteria that live on the tarantulas,” Dillman said. When the researchers grew the worms in the lab, they ate e. coli, proving that they are generally bacteria eaters.
One mystery that remains to be solved is how nematodes are able to alter the behavior of tarantulas and paralyze their pedipalps, the organs that control their fangs.
Dillman plans further studies to understand this, as well as how breeders can treat or even prevent Jeffdanielsi infections.
Although the identification of a tarantula parasite is rare, Dillman thinks it says more about the number of people studying tarantulas rather than the likely uniqueness of the nematodes that infect them.
“Nematodes have been around for hundreds of millions of years. They have evolved to infect all types of hosts on the planet, including humans,” he said. “Any animal you know on planet Earth, there is a nematode that can infect it.”
First tarantula to live in bamboo stalks discovered in Thailand
TARANTOBELUS JEFFDANIELSI N. SP. (PANAGROLAIMOMORPHA; PANAGROLAIMIDAE), A NEMATODE PARASITE OF TARANTULAS, Journal of Parasitology (2022) doi.org/10.1645/21-42
Quote: Scientists Discover Tarantula-Killing Worms: New Parasite Named After Actor Jeff Daniels (January 19, 2022) Retrieved January 19, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-scientists-tarantula- killing-worms-parasite-actor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Except for fair use for purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.
Sources
2/ https://phys.org/news/2022-01-scientists-tarantula-killing-worms-parasite-actor.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022