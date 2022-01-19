Entertainment
Why Anaheim Is Disney’s Secret Weapon For Hollywood Success Press Telegram
Disney is getting ready Bringing the giant D23 Expo back to the Anaheim Convention Center in September this year.. Branded by the official Disney fan club, D23, the expo draws tens of thousands of fans to Anaheim for a three-day hype about Disney movies, TV shows and theme parks.
The resurgence of D23 Expo should be great news not only for Disney and its fans, but also for businesses in the Anaheim Resort area. The Expo not only fills hotel rooms and restaurants around the convention center, but also gives Disney a three-day promotion of upcoming projects, sending tens of thousands of fans home as evangelists. social media enthusiast.
It makes me wonder why don’t Disney’s competitors try to do the same?
Disney does not have exclusive rights to this plan. By the way, D23 Expo is Disney’s version of Comic-Con. Other Big Five studios have enough film and television franchises to advertise at face-to-face fan events for a few days. Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount also own streaming services that compete with Disney+. Universal operates theme parks and Warner Bros. operates or licenses attractions worldwide, including Warner Bros. Studio Tower Hollywood. So what are these studios missing from hosting their own D23-style events?
It’s Anaheim. Disney enjoys the advantage of having one of the largest convention centers in the world, across from Disneyland Resort. D23 Expo not only takes fans to the Anaheim Convention Center, but also to Disneyland theme parks and hotels. Currently, other major Hollywood studios cannot offer such a combination of one-to-two entertainment.
But a few years later, Universal will open the Epic Universe theme park across from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. But still, Universal needs to bring Hollywood stars and entertainment media to Orlando for the event. It takes more time and money than sending a limo to drive an actor from Southern California to Anaheim. Hollywood talent near Disneyland Resort is a big reason Disney brought Expo D23 to Southern California rather than relocating to Florida’s larger Walt Disney World Resort.
Universal Studios Hollywood has planned a live peacock-in-the-park event in March 2020 to help promote NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which was a first loss to the pandemic. Even if the event had happened, it would have had nothing on the scale of Expo D23. To stage such an event, Universal will need to remove a portion of its soundstage from the event’s production or place it at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 12 miles from US101.
Neither offers the sweet spot that Disney has in Anaheim. The resurrection of the D23 Expo is not limited to the victory of Disney and Anaheim. When they try it, they remind us of how well they can work with each other.
Why Anaheim Is Disney’s Secret Weapon For Hollywood Success Press Telegram source link Why Anaheim Is Disney’s Secret Weapon For Hollywood Success Press Telegram
Sources
2/ https://californianewstimes.com/why-anaheim-is-disneys-secret-weapon-for-hollywood-success-press-telegram/658098/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022