Why Anaheim Is Disney’s Secret Weapon For Hollywood Success Press Telegram

Disney is getting ready Bringing the giant D23 Expo back to the Anaheim Convention Center in September this year.. Branded by the official Disney fan club, D23, the expo draws tens of thousands of fans to Anaheim for a three-day hype about Disney movies, TV shows and theme parks.

The resurgence of D23 Expo should be great news not only for Disney and its fans, but also for businesses in the Anaheim Resort area. The Expo not only fills hotel rooms and restaurants around the convention center, but also gives Disney a three-day promotion of upcoming projects, sending tens of thousands of fans home as evangelists. social media enthusiast.

It makes me wonder why don’t Disney’s competitors try to do the same?

Disney does not have exclusive rights to this plan. By the way, D23 Expo is Disney’s version of Comic-Con. Other Big Five studios have enough film and television franchises to advertise at face-to-face fan events for a few days. Warner Bros., Universal, and Paramount also own streaming services that compete with Disney+. Universal operates theme parks and Warner Bros. operates or licenses attractions worldwide, including Warner Bros. Studio Tower Hollywood. So what are these studios missing from hosting their own D23-style events?

It’s Anaheim. Disney enjoys the advantage of having one of the largest convention centers in the world, across from Disneyland Resort. D23 Expo not only takes fans to the Anaheim Convention Center, but also to Disneyland theme parks and hotels. Currently, other major Hollywood studios cannot offer such a combination of one-to-two entertainment.

But a few years later, Universal will open the Epic Universe theme park across from the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. But still, Universal needs to bring Hollywood stars and entertainment media to Orlando for the event. It takes more time and money than sending a limo to drive an actor from Southern California to Anaheim. Hollywood talent near Disneyland Resort is a big reason Disney brought Expo D23 to Southern California rather than relocating to Florida’s larger Walt Disney World Resort.

Universal Studios Hollywood has planned a live peacock-in-the-park event in March 2020 to help promote NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which was a first loss to the pandemic. Even if the event had happened, it would have had nothing on the scale of Expo D23. To stage such an event, Universal will need to remove a portion of its soundstage from the event’s production or place it at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 12 miles from US101.

Neither offers the sweet spot that Disney has in Anaheim. The resurrection of the D23 Expo is not limited to the victory of Disney and Anaheim. When they try it, they remind us of how well they can work with each other.