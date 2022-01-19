National News and Local Conversations – The Daily Utah Chronicle





The IATSE fight for an agreement On October 4, 2021, the International Theater Employee Alliance announcement that they were going to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers in the hope of pushing the organization to adapt to more humane working conditions. As of October 16, IATSE and AMPTP had reached an agreement in principle to create a contract that would resolve disputes within the industry at the surface level. On October 21, the IATSE had released three one-page documents, covering streaming conditions, working conditions and the economy as well as their members’ priorities towards a deal, and on October 28, the 13 locals of IATSE West Coast Studio released a joint statement. recommending that members vote to ratify the Hollywood Interim Basic Agreement. IATSE Local 99, based in Salt Lake City, is the union behind entertainment in Utah and southern Idaho. Before the strike authorization passed, the local union supported the efforts by posting a video on their Facebook page with the text, We need a living wage. We need time to sleep. We need better conditions to deliver content. It’s about our health […] This is our future. Vote yes for strike authorization. On Nov. 15, CNBC reported that IATSE had ratified two contracts with Hollywood studios reaching out to unions demanding better working hours, safer working conditions and better benefits. The vote was close with 56% in favor of the contracts, 44% voting no and 72% of members voting. Throughout these difficult negotiations, we have remained steadfast and resolute in our determination to achieve a fair and beneficial contract for the members, noted union president Matthew Loeb. We succeeded in achieving our objectives, but make no mistake, this would never have been possible without the overwhelming support demonstrated by the vote to authorize the strike. We showed our power and it worked. Hazardous screen conditions Amid all the IATSE news, a cinematographer was shot dead while filming a low-budget movie titled “Rust,” written and directed by Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”, “Saturday Night Live”), who also starred in the film. On October 21, Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, also hurtful director Joel Souza. Baldwin called it a well-rehearsed crew in the little dialogue he had regarding the incident, despite evidence suggesting otherwise. According to information received by The New York Post, many of the film crew walked off set due to poor gun safety practices just hours before Hutchins and Souza were gunned down. So far, there had been multiple complaints to production managers and three accidental discharges, and even a time when an actor was told a gun was cold despite having ammunition in it. Even assistant director David Halls had said it was a cold gun before handing Baldwin the weapon that would end up killing a member of his crew. Hutchins’ murder was preventable, and the well-oiled crew of which Baldwin speaks either demanded change or lived in ignorant bliss.

Since November 10, chief electrician Serge Svetnoy has filed the first lawsuit against Baldwin, but news about the production and the safety issues surrounding it continue to grow. Entertainment from here IATSE discussion of change, incident on set of Rust and other issues related to working conditions in film and television will push for transformation of the industry and encourage more discussions on safety at work. Many petitions were created, with some filmmakers promising never to use a real gun on set again. It is a tragedy and a shame that Hutchins had to act as a catalyst for the possibility of change to come into play. As previously reported by news outlets and media prior to the initial IATSE strike, union strikes could and would stop any rollout of movies or TV programs, especially those destined for streaming services. While a contract has been reached with IATSE, evidence of unsafe and unhealthy working conditions will continue to prove to producers that artists deserve protection and that the bare minimum is no longer acceptable. In one Quote IATSE on December 14 newsletter, the momentum built towards positive change is not underestimated: we are already exploring ways to harness the solidarity and energy of the final months of 2021 and carry it forward. As with every contract cycle, member feedback will be solicited. The union described the issue perhaps most succinctly, however, in an Oct. 26 statement. Tweeter: If you don’t have the budget to prioritize security, then you don’t have the budget to make movies. Full stop.

