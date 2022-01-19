Ray Fisher Responds To Joss Whedons’ Claim He’s A Bad Actor Both Ways

Looks like Joss Whedon finally has to direct an endgame, the actor who plays Cyborg in Justice League tweeted on Monday.

Joss Whedon, who directed the 2017 film, Justice League, addressed the allegations made against him by the actors of the film.

Last year, the actor Ray Fisher who played the role of Cyborg tweeted, Joss Wheadons on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was rude, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. It was made possible, in many ways, by Geoff John and Jon Berg. Responsibility > Entertainment.

Last year, Justice League actor Ray Fisher (above), who played Cyborg, said The Hollywood Reporter he had to explain some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the black community to director Joss Whedon.

Johns and Berg are the former president, chief creative officer, and co-president of production of DC Entertainments, respectively; both left the studio amid fallout from the films’ failure and complaints from actors about Whedon.

In April 2021, a month after the release of Zack SnyderJustice League, says Fisher The Hollywood Reporter he had to explain to Whedon some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the black community.

In an interview with New York magazine released on Monday, Whedon denied Fisher’s allegations, insinuating that the actor was trying to smear his name and damage his career.

Were talking about a malevolent force, Whedon said of Fisher, were talking about a bad actor both ways.

The director also denied threatening the actress Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in Justice League and several other movies. Gadot Recount Israeli press briefing N12 Last May, I had my problems with Joss. He threatened my career and said if I did anything he would make my career miserable, and I took care of it on the spot.

I don’t threaten people. Who do this ? whedon said New York. English is not her first language and I tend to be annoying and flowery in my speech.

Gadot responded to Whedons’ claims, saying succinctly, I totally get it.

On Twitter Monday, Fisher shared his thoughts on Whedons’ recent interview, writing, Looks like Joss Whedon has to direct an endgame after all Rather than address all the lies and antics today, I’ll be celebrating the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. Tomorrow, the work continues.

Fans supported Fisher in replies to the post.

The way you were willing to sacrifice your career to stop a powerful aggressor makes you an important hero in your own right, a supported. Not only did you take away the power he used to abuse people, but you helped bring peace and peace to former victims and helped witnesses gain courage.

Another fan tweeted that last year’s four-hour remake was a revamp of the original Justice League, which Snyder was to direct until Whedon replaced him after his daughter’s suicide changed his opinion of Fisher. Hed said Whedons’ changes to the role of Cyborg portrayed by Fisher removed the heart of the 2017 version.

Honestly, I thought you were a prima donna, a fan wrote. Then I looked at the Snyder cut. The parts they cut basically destroyed your character. Sorry for my original take.

Fisher currently stars in the ABC limited series women of the movement like Gene Mobley, who married Grandma Till, the mother of a Chicago teenager Issue up to, whose 1955 lynching in Money, Mississippi, helped spark the modern civil rights movement.

