7 Times Cate Blanchett Proved She’s Hollywood’s Most Versatile Star

Cate Blanchett dazzles as a 'deeply ambiguous' and 'mysterious' femme fatale in alley of nightmares

FEW ACTORS CAN TRULY pull off an eclectic cast of characters. While some score roles based on their unique looks, others are categorized by the genre they are most popular for. Then there are those godly humans who walk around Hollywood, receiving various role offers left, right, and center and nailing it to the screen time after time. Were you looking at Meryl Streep, Timothe Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. But one of our own has also proven to be the ultimate chameleon character actor, and that’s none other than Cate Blanchett.

Over the past few decades, the two-time Oscar winner has built a sparkling reputation as one of Tinseltown’s most versatile actresses. She’s played monarchs, movie stars, conservative activists and even Bob Dylan, yes really. And now Blanchett has taken on another rich, multi-dimensional character in her latest film, Alley of Nightmares.

Directed by the famous Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, famous for his supernatural work in Pan’s Labyrinth and the shape of water, Blanchett plays a femme fatale but not as we know her. Like most, if not all, of the projects the Australian actress has been involved in; there is a defining Blanchett twist. Read about the new role of the mother of four below and allow us to take you down the theatrical rabbit hole that is Cate Blanchett.

alley of nightmares (2022)

Although she may not have won a Globe for her last role, Cate Blanchett is considered a major competitor for an Oscar. InGuillermo del Toro’s latest body of film noir work, Blanchett plays Dr. Lilith Ritter, a femme fatale more interested in “bringing down the system” than chasing the misfortunes of men. Blanchett described Lilith as “deeply ambiguous, unknowable and mysterious”.

“I think there’s a richness and texture to her in a way that maybe there isn’t in traditional femme fatales,” Blanchett said. Weekly entertainment.

In order to immerse herself in the enigmatic character, the 52-year-old created her own little backstory for Lilith. A pre-production componentGuillermo often encourages his actors to reflect. The director not only thought of Blanchett from the start for his psychological thriller, but “tailored” the role for her.

“We adapted the role for her, but she adapted to those clothes on the first try.

“Frankly, that’s the character that I was completely passionate about creating with Cate. She’s almost like an Avenger. We said, ‘Whatever happened to her in the past, she kind of righted the wrongs.

We can’t wait to see Blanchett embody this new feminist vision of a femme fatale.

Don’t look up (2021)

Cate Blanchett played an overly enthusiastic morning news anchor | NETFLIX

Critical reviews aside, Netflix’s latest hit Don’t look up saw Cate Blanchett shine once again. Quite a feat considering the post-apocalyptic film had an all-star cast with other equally versatile actors, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. This time, however, Blanchett took on the persona of a stereotypical American morning news anchor. However, you might not know it with her bleached blonde hair, glossy showbiz makeup and ginormous pearly whites.

While the fake teeth weren’t written into her Brie Evantee character profile, Blanchett took it upon herself to really impersonate the perky, overly dolled-up American journalist… sifting through her closet of personal accessories.

“So, I happened to have a set of teeth and a wig from a previous movie. Everything else is just make-up and acting!” Blanchett revealed on The Graham Norton Show.

Mrs America (2020)

The Guardian said Cate Blanchett “shine[d]as real-life conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in the nine-part Hulu miniseries. With her blonde locks fashioned into a ’70s-style beehive and her anti-feminist sentiments, the magic of Blanchett’s performance lies in her ability to be neither mean nor adored.Despite being against the American Equal Rights Amendment, Schafly fought and won against second-wave feminists, including Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), Blanchett’s anti-hero portrayal made audiences sympathize with her Schafley was simply a woman in politics wanting to prove herself in a hyper-masculine world, and Blanchett only underlined his fate.

Carol (2015)

Cate Blanchett played a socialite in the 50s who falls in love with a young female photographer | STUDIO-CHANNEL

Cate Blanchett was the reason Rooney Mara signed Todd Haynes’ 50s masterpiece, Carol. Blanchett displays a level of sophistication but with unfulfilled sexual desires as a wealthy New York socialite in the midst of a disastrous divorce. Her character, Carol Aird, begins to have romantic feelings for a young photographer named Thérèse Belivet (Mara) and risks her reputation and fortune for the forbidden romance. Blanchett earned her seventh and final Oscar nomination for her performance in Patricia Highsmith’s adaptation of the novel of the same name.

I am not here (2007)

Perhaps her most daring role to date, Cate Blanchett delivered an outstanding performance as Bob Dylan. The inventive biopic saw Blanchett confront the tortured entertainer in all its guises, both physically (disheveled hair, dark shades and all) and through Dylan’s ways. She nailed her body twitches, vocal tone, and cocky, yet highly emotional personality. Blanchett won a Golden Globe for her portrayal and earned an Oscar nomination, a feat considering her co-stars were also Heath Ledger and Christian Bale.

Aviator (2004)

Cate Blanchett played screen legend Katharine Hepburn opposite Leonardo DiCaprio | PHOTOS WARNER BROTHERS

Portraying a Hollywood star is a daunting task, but the Aussie actress really portrayed Katherine Hepburn in Aviator. In Martin Scorsese’s visually stunning period piece, Cate Blanchett played Hepburn with so much style and grace that it would be hard not to do a double take. While Blanchett wasn’t the lead in the film about troubled business tycoon Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio), his portrayal of Hepburn’s tumultuous relationship with the man saw the film come to life. Clearly, surpassing DiCaprio, she won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Elizabeth (1998)

It was the role that propelled Cate Blanchett to superstardom. When the Melbourne-born actress was also cast as the British Queen in the 1998 low-budget film, Elizabeth, she not only earned her first Oscar nomination, but was offered a slew of screenplays. Although relatively unknown at the time, Blanchett was handpicked by the directorShekhar Kapur following her spellbinding performance in a romance/period drama, Oscar and Lucinda, the year before.

Her fiery, feminist portrayal of Britain’s most famous Elizabeth (since Elizabeth II) saw Blanchett take on the pale-faced, redheaded head again for a sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age. While Blanchett was initially apprehensive about seeing the character again, the actress saidKapur always intended on a second film to delve further into the monarch’s deeply complex psyche.

He literally started talking about it the minute we finished. Honestly, I thought he was joking,” Blanchett said. The Associated Press.

“So I didn’t really pay attention to it. Then over the years he kept coming back to the idea, and I thought he wasn’t just being provocative. He actually believes that there is something more we could say.

Ultimately, Blanchett was nominated twice for the role a decade apart. Perhaps, the only actor to win such a title.

Hayley Peppin is an Australian lifestyle and entertainment journalist.