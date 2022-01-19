Sumter Commissioners Obtain Perjury Trial Date | News | Daily Sun Villages

A trial date has been set for suspended Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search, with jury selection to begin April 25.

Miller and Search each face up to five years in prison if convicted of lying under oath to state investigators.

Both men pleaded not guilty last month and waived their right to appear in Marion County Court yesterday.

A pre-trial conference has been set for April 19.

Prosecutors have built their case around phone records they say contradict statements the men gave under oath as part of a criminal investigation into possible Florida government violations of the Sunshine Act.

This law requires elected officials to perform the duties of their office in public forums and not through indirect communications.

The law also prohibits elected officials from using another person as an intermediary, a role that Miller’s wife reportedly played.

The problem came to light during the commissioners’ first six weeks on the job when Miller decided to form an animal rights group that would include his wife and some of his friends.

At this February 16, 2021 commission meeting, County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that he believed he witnessed a violation of the Sunshine Act, since Search had previously proposed the same action after speaking with the Miller’s wife.

Both Search and Miller had completed state-mandated training on the law.

I knew they had been warned, said Marilyn Iskra of the Village of Osceola Hills, one of two village residents at the Feb. 16 meeting who filed a formal complaint. They’re not answering, so I thought maybe we should get the DA involved.

Linden Village’s Phil Montalvo, a retired attorney running for a seat in Community Development District 12, was also concerned enough to file a complaint.

I was a CDD supervisor in the Orlando area for six or seven years, he says. I know intimately the laws of the sun’s do’s and don’ts.

Iskra and Montalvo say they have heard conspiracy theories floated by Miller-Search supporters that The Villages Developer is responsible for the investigation, arrests and suspensions.

Neither Iskra nor Montalvo are employed by The Villages, nor have they been asked to file a complaint by anyone, they both told the Daily Sun.

I’ve never talked to a Morse code, and I still don’t, Montalvo said of the family that built The Villages.

Iskra cited the latest newsletter from the Property Owners Association of The Villages, a group that has endorsed Miller and Search, as an illustration of the misinformation campaign.

It’s so hypocritical, she said. The board is urging residents to wait until the facts are uncovered before passing judgment on these two individuals, but the POA has issued a judgment that these two individuals are completely innocent and that the investigation is part of a process calculated since election night in 2020, and only now is the revenge plot beginning to unfold.

She said this type of backlash could discourage people who witness a crime in local government from filing complaints for fear of false accusations of being in the pocket of the developers if the person who allegedly committed the crime is a candidate for the POA. It’s a sad day that POA bullying has reached this level in The Villages against people who disagree with the POA’s narrative.

Weeks after the Iskra and Montalvos complaints, Inverness solicitor George Angeliadis filed a third complaint, alleging the same breach of the Sunshine Act and claiming that Miller also failed to disclose required documents by public records laws.

The state’s attorneys office launched an investigation in June and invited Search and Miller to provide a statement.

On August 17, Search testified that there were no calls between him and Miller after the election and that his only communication with Miller’s wife was a call she made on her home phone. .

On October 6, Miller told the same investigators under oath that he and Search spoke by personal cell phone after the election, but quit after January when we realized it might be a problem.

In fact, according to investigators, subpoenaed phone records show 47 calls between Miller and Search between the November election and next July election.

Many of those phone calls occurred just before or just after Sumter County Commission meetings, investigators noted, adding that none of the calls were made on official government-issued cell phones.

They say the tapes show communication between Search and Miller’s wife on her home cell phone and no calls from her on her home phone.

Since the men’s arrest a month ago, Miller and a friend from Search have been asking the public to fund their defense through online fundraisers.

On January 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the men from duty but has not yet said whether he will appoint interim replacements.