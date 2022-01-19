Priyanka Chopra’s acknowledgment that a Northeastern actor should have played Mary Kom is a sign of her evolution-Entertainment News, Firstpost

Priyanka Chopra’s work experience in Hollywood and the Black Lives Matter movement seem to have made her realize the need for diversity and representation back home in Bollywood.

Movie stars pay a heavy price to be in the spotlight. It’s hard to predict when Bouquets might turn into Brickbats because their choices are constantly under scrutiny. Fame gives them a wide platform and an influential voice, but it also comes with responsibility. People who follow their work feel entitled, perhaps rightly so, to question them and hold them accountable.

It’s rare, however, for movie stars to publicly admit their errors of judgement. In a recent video interview with vanity lounge, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has publicly stated that in her place, someone from northeast India should have been cast as world boxing champion Mary Kom in the film. ‘Omung Kumars Mary Kom (2014).

Chopra, who is among the few actors of his generation to have won the National Film Award and the Padma Shri, said: She (Kom) is from North East India and I am from North India, and we don’t look alike physically. In hindsight, the part probably should have gone to someone from the northeast. Chopra added, Because I didn’t look like him physically, I decided to embody his spirit. So I spent a lot of time with her so she could explain to me what her choices were, why she made the choices she made.”

It’s incredibly mature of Chopra to finally clear the air on this. The statement comes eight years after the film was released, but few people in his place would have had the courage to go public with this honest confession, knowing what has happened in the past.

Along with rave reviews and awards for her performance, Chopra was also booed for accepting the role since people from the northeast are stereotypical in northern India and rarely get roles in Bollywood movies. Kumar was also criticized by those who felt that casting Chopra was a racist decision and that he should have worked harder to find someone suitable.

Chopra’s work experience in Hollywood and the Black Lives Matter movement seem to have made her realize the need for diversity and representation back home in Bollywood.

Being a brown actor in a predominantly white film industry is not easy, even for someone who is rich, famous, well-travelled, married to a white man and a former Miss World.

We cannot undo the past, but we can reflect, take responsibility and move forward. Chopra did that in her vanity lounge interview. She said, I was just hungry as an actress for the chance to tell her story because she inspired me so much, as a woman, as an Indian, as an athlete. When the filmmakers insisted I do it, I was just like, you know what? I will do it. His initial skepticism dissipated when they trusted him.

Chopras’ colleague Lin Laishram, who played the role of Bem-Bem in Mary Kom, hails from Manipur. She had expressed her disappointment with Kumars’ choice of lead actor as she hoped someone from the northeast would win the role. Aseem Chhabra, author of the book Priyanka Chopra: The Incredible Story of a Global Bollywood Star (2018), had written an article for Quartz saying that Geetanjali Thapa, Bala Hijam, Masochon V Zimik and Karen Shenaz David would have made a much better Mary Kom than Chopra.

Chopra seems to have taken the comments well. Laishram reaction Chopras’ recent interview was also widely reported. She thinks that it’s “graceful and brave of Priyanka to finally accept this and spread it”, and her admiration for Chopra has “grown immensely”.Hopefully, Chopras’ statement will have a wider impact in Bollywood and push filmmakers to be more demanding when it comes to casting, not only when it comes to people from the northeast, but while working with all marginalized groups.

That said, it’s interesting how Chopra tied into the film. According to the book of Bharathi S Pradhans Priyanka Chopra: The Dark Horse (2018), Kumar had started with the vague idea of ​​making a female film. He focused on Kom after reviewing and rejecting the stories of Princess Diana, Rani Lakshmibai, and Durga.

Saiwyn Quadras, the screenwriter who worked on the movie Ram Madhvanis neerja (2016), offered to make a biopic about Mary Kom. Initially, Kumar said, suna toh hai (I’ve heard of her), but why would I want to do a boxing movie? Quadras convinced him to find out about the lives of sportswomen before dismissing the idea. Kumar was bowled over when he learned of his accomplishments. He felt the story was worth telling on screen.

Kumar and Quadras flew to Manipur, met Mary Kom and said: We want to make a movie about you. She laughed and said, Why would you want to make a movie about me? Are you crazy or what ? They left her house after obtaining her consent and paying her. Now they needed to find a woman who was not only a competent actress, but also willing to learn boxing and build muscle. Kumar felt that Chopra would be perfect, but the problem was that she was not on good terms with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who was the film’s producer.

Chopra was upset because Bhansali cast her in the movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), then replaced her with Deepika Padukone. It seemed unfair because Chopra stepped in to help Bhansali after Kareena Kapoor exited the film. Despite all the drama, Chopra heard Kumars’ narration and said she would like to work on the film. She realized she was getting the role of her life and didn’t want to lose by holding a grudge. She and Bhansali settled their issues later during filming.

In the book of Pradhans, says Kumar, I got a lot of flak for not casting someone from the northeast like Mary Kom. But I wanted the movie to have legs; I wanted the film to go everywhere. That’s why I wanted a star. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a great producer but I was new, I needed a great actress to bet on. Kumar was lucky with Chopra. She underwent rigorous physical training, interacted regularly with Mary Kom, and shot when her father was in the hospital, and soon after he died. These are all the markers of a rigorous professional.

In his memoirs entitled Unfinished (2021), writes Chopra, As always, work was my therapy. I put all my heartbreak and a piece of my soul into this character and this movie. That’s what motivated me and that’s what kept me going. She alternated between feeling numb and having intense bouts of tears over the personal tragedy that had befallen her. Every night she went to bed thinking, I can’t do this. She woke up saying, I’ll do it.

