Academy Museum launches permanent exhibit on Hollywood founders





An Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibit on the founders of Hollywood’s studio system will become permanent after criticism over a perceived lack of Jewish representation at a museum representing an industry largely built by Jewish immigrants. Museum president and director Bill Kramer has confirmed there will be a new exhibit of what he called the origin story. The only permanent feature of the museum galleries will be the studio system. It was originally intended to be a rotating exhibit that would run until 2023. He said details would be revealed in 2022. Some of the notes we received encouraged us to make this a permanent exhibit because it is a permanent foundational part of our history, Kramer said. On reflection, this seems very logical to us. And we think that’s a fantastic idea. The first time the issue was raised was in Forward Jewish magazine October 14 article. Rolling Stone reported earlier on the permanent exhibit In an article published last WednesdayLearn more about the controversy Six-week film series at the museum titled Vienna in Hollywood: The Influence and Impact of Austrians on the Hollywood Film Industry, 1902-2020Dec. It had been in the works for months but was only revealed after early reviews. The film series, which explores the large community of predominantly Jewish film artists and film industry professionals of Austrian descent who helped establish Hollywood’s classic era, has a much more specialized focus than the planned permanent gallery, which will present an expanded history and become a permanent installation in the museum. Kramer said the exhibit exploring the origins of the Hollywood studio system will be the only permanent exhibit at the $482 million museum, which opened to the public Sept. 30. All of our exhibits are designed to rotate constantly to tell new, diverse and dynamic stories about different areas of craftsmanship, artists, professional film genres, he said. We always look forward to new iterations in our exhibits. An exposition that we have been discussing and developing for a long time is about the founding of the studio system and why the motion picture industry in the United States took its headquarters to Los Angeles, Kramer continued. As a Los Angeles Museum, located in the heart of Los Angeles, we believe this will be a compelling story for all of our (visitors): Why are we here? And as part of that, we’ll be integrating and discussing the studios’ founders, many of whom are Jewish. It was always planned to be a rotating exhibit, he said. But we’ve decided to make it a permanent exhibit in early 2023, because we think it’s the kind of foundational story that our visitors will deeply appreciate. Kramer said other gallery shows will continue with rotating content in different components of filmmaking such as sound, animation and art direction. However, he reiterated that the studio system exhibit will not change in content as we consider this to be the basic building block of our museum. According to the museum, it sold over 300,000. It also reported that its sales exceeded $3 million. Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story had an error with the name of Academy President Bill Kramers in the subtitle. The error is regrettable.

