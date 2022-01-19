Theaters open as hairdressers for a day to protest a Dutch lockdown





Dozens of theaters and museums in the Netherlands were planning to open hair salons and gyms on Wednesday in what was billed as a playful protest against a continued nationwide lockdown in the arts sector even as restrictions on some businesses have been reduced. The country entered a full lockdown in December amid fears a rise in cases could overwhelm its relatively weak intensive care capacity. And although the government eased some of the measures last week by reopening non-essential shops until 5 p.m. as well as gyms, hairdressers, nail salons and brothels, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said cinemas , museums, theaters and concert halls would remain closed. In response, dozens of arts organizations have joined in a protest they’ve named Theater Hairdresser, in which theaters open as hair salons and some museums open as gyms. The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam offered beard trims, haircuts and manicures, with an option of Nail art inspired by Van Gogh. And waiting at the hairdresser’s has never been so fun, the organizers’ website said, referring to being held in theaters involving several Dutch celebrities.

The Netherlands reported nearly 243,000 new cases of the virus in the past week, up from nearly 202,000 the previous week, according to government data. But hospitalizations are falling: last week, 647 Covid patients were admitted to hospital, compared to 940 the previous week. The priority is unclear, Sanne Wallis de Vries, a comedian organizer of Theater Hairdresser, told a Dutch talk show on Tuesday, saying she did not understand why theaters had to remain closed when shops were allowed to to open. Mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam said she would not allow the protest and lockdown rules would be enforced in the city. But Ms Wallis de Vries said: It’s just a game. It’s just fun. What do you gain by banning it? she asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/19/world/europe/covid-netherlands-theaters-hairdressers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos