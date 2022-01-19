Will Akshay Kumar be the savior of Bollywood again, releasing Bachchan Pandey in the halls of Holi?





Apart from being one of the most active actors in the industry, Akshay Kumar is also known to take big risks at the box office. It started with his 2020 horror comedy Laxmii which the actor decided to release straight to OTT. Last year, when cinemas reopened under partial occupancy, Kumar decided to take a gamble on releasing his spy thriller Bell Bottom in cinemas, which had a decent run. Months later, and after a considerable heist, he served moviegoers with Sooryavanshi. Released on Diwali day, the actor managed to attract audiences to cinemas and nearly collected Rs 200 crore at the box office. His last release was Arangi Re which was also released on OTT. While many big budget movies like Jersey, RRR, Radhye Sham, Attack have postponed their release dates due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and the third wave, which started the last week of December , Kumar, in a surprise move on Tuesday, announced that his next film Bachchan Pandey will hit theaters in Holi on March 18. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​says the actor has once again taken charge of reviving the Box Office amid the COVID crisis in the country. “It’s a bold and brave move. There are no new movies announced and the movies that are ready to be released are still waiting to look at the script to announce their release dates. And here is a man starting over and announces its upcoming theatrical release,” Adarsh ​​said. He adds that the announcement has generated a lot of excitement among the trade and exhibitors: “With many big ticket films like Jersey, RRR, Radhe Shyam being pushed indefinitely, many exhibitors and distributors were worried about the future. . But Akshay has definitely put a smile on their faces. Bachchan Pandey will once again get the industry back on its feet.” Producer and film business expert Girish Johar says Bachchan Pandey’s release will only give filmmakers confidence. “When Sooryavanshi was released on Diwali, the mood was really positive as audiences also returned to cinemas to watch movies. Unfortunately, the third wave has again stalled and movie releases had to be delayed. The announcement of Bachchan Pandey’s release date is a proactive move looking forward Cases across the country have started to decline and the release is still two months away so I think the makers felt that the situation would be under control by March,” he said. Praising the actor, Johar adds, “Among the film fraternity, Akshay is known as the one-man industry. Over the past few years we have seen that there are four to five releases every year and all of his films are of different genres and have something new to offer. At a time when superstars have one release every two years or one release per year, he produced movies and kept the box office going.” The actor has up to 10 movies in the prize pool including Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Mission Cinderella, Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake and an OTT show. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

