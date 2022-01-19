Northwestern alumnus Will Wilhelm to perform on campus









Wearing a simple black t-shirt that says “GENDER IS OVER!” IF YOU WANT IT,” Chicago-based actor Will Wilhelm (Communication ’14) spoke with The Daily about their non-binary identities and upcoming performances at Northwestern. Wilhelm will perform a solo show Friday at the Josephine Louis Theater titled “Gender Play: Or What You Will.” The show explores the classics of William Shakespeare from a gender perspective. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. The Daily: What is your next performance at NU about? Guillaume : In “Gender Play: Or What You Will,” you’ll meet a genderqueer actor named Will who invites you into this space, which at first has a party vibe, but then very quickly transforms into something much more mystical and magical. We then call upon the spirits of Shakespeare, and the two Wills become friends and help each other. As the playwright feels betrayed by the way his legacy has been preserved, the actor tries to figure out what it means to be a genderqueer person in a world where queer communities aren’t reflected in queer art and stories. are not written. The Daily: In the past, you worked with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Oregon for two years, where you portrayed several genderqueer characters. How did you become interested in the works of Shakespeare? Guillaume : I always wanted to do Shakespeare professionally. Shakespeare is brilliant in the sense that we are allowed to adapt and reinvent them endlessly. I think that’s where the power lies, and the stories themselves are powerful enough to apply in so many places. Looking at the text and putting myself in many of these characters, it’s so easy to read weirdness there. My experience as a queer person also affects how I interpret the characters. The Daily: How did you explore queerness at NU? Guillaume : Evanston was where I got to really explore what homosexuality is to me, which is a huge part of who I am. My homosexuality is so central to how I see the world, and it affects everything I do. At NU, it was really hard to build who I was as a performer when there was a lot to learn about myself. In the few years since school, mingling with the nightlife and the queer community, I began to integrate and understand myself as a trans person and how that had its own ramifications in the work that I do. The Daily: If you could say one thing to NU theater students, what would it be? Guillaume : I would say, don’t take everything so seriously. Continue to be as passionate as you are, but know that this is the time when you can take big leaps and fail gloriously. It’s time to take that big creative swing and see what happens, because you’re learning. Remember to give your heart space to lead as well. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @RaynaYu_Song Related stories: — Gender-Queer, Non-Binary, and Trans Task Force Members Consider Requests to Northwestern — What’s in a name? On navigating the complexities of the name change

