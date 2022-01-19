Entertainment
RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao reveal why they kept their relationship private, say it wasn’t easy
Amrita Rao and her husband RJ, Anmol Sood, believe in privacy in their personal lives. Despite being popular in their respective fields, Amrita and Anmol still managed to keep their relationship a secret. A few days ago, the adorable couple launched their YouTube series, Some things. Through the series, Anmol and Amrita have shared untold stories from their lives with their fans. And now they’ve revealed a new secret about their relationship.
On May 15, 2021, Amrita Rao and Anmol celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Amrita had shared a throwback photo with Anmol from one of their vacations, and they had pledged to donate oxygen cylinders to people in need during the pandemic. Elaborating on the same topic, Amrita captioned her birthday post as follows:
“On our wedding anniversary today…we pledge to donate oxygen cylinders to those in need #throwbackpic And we urge you all to convert your good wishes into a service to society and to the nation. Since last month, we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 with tremendous support from many of you generous donors…and we pledge to continue to do so. #JaiHind.”
Like every other couple, Anmol and Amrita Rao also had their share of troubles and struggles. In their latest video, the couple shared how they balanced their equation in their unique romance. When they started their relationship, they kept it secret for years and only talked about it with their immediate family members. Speaking of the same, Amrita said:
“It was my choice because I’m a very private person and I know that as a movie actress, if anyone ever knew about us, the news would have spread like wildfire. So for me , it was something that came with the territory but Anmol immediately agreed.”
Later, Anmol also talked about their early days of dating and shared that he wanted to shout out and tell the world that he was dating Amrita Rao. However, he couldn’t do that. Sharing the reason for the same, he said:
“Being a guy from Delhi, I really wanted to run away to India Gate and start shouting ‘I’m dating guys from Amrita Rao’. Tashan tha kya baat kar rahe ho bhai or mere liye bhut easy hota and I would have become famous overnight. I would be all over the newspaper but as Amrita Rao’s boyfriend. But I didn’t want that. Otherwise you would have known me as Amrita Rao’s boyfriend or husband, I wouldn’t have known him as RJ Anmol.
Amrita Rao asked Anmol if he ever thought she should make a lot of money and own so many properties, and I start my career in Mumbai. She also asked him if he ever faced any insecurities while they were dating. To which, Anmol replied:
“If you don’t face insecurities head on, there’s no fun in being in a relationship. When we started our affair, I was just starting my new show, Purani jeans, and Amrita was very famous. And of course, financially, she was very strong. I had accepted that it is Amrita Rao, and he is a Bollywood star. Whenever we went anywhere, people came to Amrita even after I was became popular as a radio jockey. People would hand me their phones and ask me to click their pictures with her. But I had accepted the fact that she is a Bollywood star and she is more popular. J was just an outsider.
Later in the conversation, Amrita Rao explained why she didn’t change her last name after marriage. She said her husband, Anmol, never even mentioned that she had to change her surname. To this, Anmol replied:
“I don’t believe in surnames. I don’t use my surname either, my name is RJ Anmol. My surname is Vishwas but I never use it. A surname connects you to a state but I want to be known as an Indian. Amrita Rao is my wife’s brand name so I would never want to change it because people all over the world know her as Amrita Rao.”
For the uninformed, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol were married on May 15, 2016.
