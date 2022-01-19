Zendaya hits Hollywood in the face with the second season of Euphoria

The wait is over. Two and a half years after sweeping reviews and amassing fans around the world, Euphoria is back with the premiere of its second season. The depressing but successful series of HBO Max On the decline of trauma and its impact on America’s Gen Z self-discovery, he once again displays his mastery of storytelling to bring out the worst in each character. And it does so with a dance of stories that dance in constant darkness as its protagonist, zendaya, once again phrases the great talent behind her ‘It Girl’ image.

And if with the first season he managed to win critical acclaim and an Emmy for his performance, With this second batch of episodes, it punches Hollywood in the face for all it has wasted so far.

Promo image of Zendaya in the second season of “Euphoria” (courtesy of HBO)

It is true that Zendaya cannot complain when it comes to recognition and positioning in the industry. He steals the show on every red carpet he walks on, he’s one of the most sought after figures to illustrate magazine covers and has over 121 million followers on Instagram. His name is synonymous with success and his rise as a star has long since exploded. He was a Disney star and had blockbusters like The great showman besides being a teen idol as a result of Euphoria and his participation in the Spider-Man saga. A phenom who, without a doubt, is having her hottest moment following her romance with fellow arachnid, Tom Holland.

However, beyond the lights and reflections; even far from the role she currently lives as a constant muse for designers; Zendaya harbors in her gut an actress capable of connecting with audiences beyond fads or productions designed to appeal to the masses through her presence. And she does this through an antagonist like Rue, putting aside empathy to go deeper and reveal her darker parts as a protagonist addicted to Euphoria.

Keep reading the story

GUIDE | Steps to see an Instagram post not available due to your privacy preferences

The HBO Max series picks up the story after the airing of the two special chapters that developed in the midst of a pandemic. Given the delay of the new season due to Covid-19, its creator Sam Levinson created two episodes – one in December 2020 and the other in January 2021 – which serve as a link between the two seasons. In the first we saw Rue during a session with his godfather after having relapsed into drugs after the abandonment of Jules (Hunter Schafer). In the second, Jules is seen revealing his own mother’s drug-using past to a psychologist, thus explaining the confusion of feelings, rejection and guilt he feels around Rue.

The second season picks up after the two episodes to resume Rue and Jules’ relationship, while the first secretly experiences its worst addictive relapse. As the series once again widens its circle to delve into the stories of the rest of the characters – where there is a lack of self-esteem, examples of abusive relationships, gaslighting and emotional manipulation – It is the figure of Rue who seems to be the example of adolescent experiences that mark for the rest of life. Because in this second batch of chapters, Rue pushes his addiction to unsuspected extremes, taking a path of no return that will undoubtedly mark his life forever.

And it’s all mirrored by Zendaya, immersing Rue in grief over her father’s death but turning it into her most monstrous side.. The actress displays her talents with overwhelming dedication, taking her character on a descent into hell that encompasses both despair, unease and selfishness.

Through tactics like breaking the fourth wall, Zendaya connects with the audience using Rue’s more manipulative side, turning his Hollywood star magnet into the most depressing draw of the season.

And with such a show of talent, Zendaya remembers how little Hollywood gave her to shine. In other words, if we observe her recent presence on the billboard, we immediately notice that the industry has resorted to her as an artistic beauty in The great showman What acolyte identifiable as MJ in Spider-Man and even offered him a spot in one of 2020’s big productions, Dunes. However, in the Marvel Saga, they’ve kept her as the protagonist’s loyal friend-girlfriend-partner, delivering doses of drama that unfold in the usual average for this type of character. That is, if we’re being honest: if this GM was played by another actress, do you think we’d notice her the same way or do we notice her for being Zendaya? In my opinion, I lean more towards the latter.

While the trailers and promotions of Dunes they made us believe he would have a lead role in the long-awaited sci-fi adaptation. But when it comes time to push, more than some of us put our hands on our heads to find that in total it only appears to be around 7 minutes in over two and a half hours of footage..

It’s as if the cinema is betting more on his attractive figure on the bill of the day, as well as his beauty and his likability in front of the camera as a strategy to attract crowds, without offering him roles which take advantage of this talent which he shows in the HBO series. And seeing the excellent work he is doing in Euphoria, Stripping the emotions in the rawest way, without narrative sweeteners or trimmings that bet on her star figure, she infects the feeling of being in front of an actress who could give much more than the cinema allows her. See his work in new episodes of Euphoria he couldn’t help but imagine his talents caged in a small imaginary box. A very beautiful and shiny box on the outside of which only Hollywood has the key to bring out what is inside.

The second season of Euphoria He states that we are before an imperfectly perfect and adult series, so darkly depressing that it even serves as a warning to parents everywhere about teenage mental health and the influence of toxic filial relationships. But she also feels that Zendaya has a lot more talent to offer than being Spider-Man’s likeable girlfriend or Spider-Man’s love interest. Dunes. So let’s see if Hollywood steps in and lets us know more one day.

More stories you might be interested in: