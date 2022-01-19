Salman Khan’s new song release date for Bachchan Pandey





From Salman Khan’s new song in collaboration with Guru Randhawa to Bachchan Pandey’s release date announcement, here’s everything that happened in the entertainment world yesterday, in case you missed it. Picture file Guru Randhawa and Salman Khan collaborate Guru Randhawa and Salman Khan collaborated for a song titled Main Chala. The song’s female vocals will be performed by Salman’s friend, Iulia Vantur. AFP Bachchan Pandey release date announced Akshay Kumar announced Bachchan Pandey’s release date via Instagram. The film will be released on the occasion of Holi this year. IMDB Dhanush and Aishwaryaa part ways Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have separated after 18 years of marriage. They announced their separation via a… Read more Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have separated after 18 years of marriage. They announced their split via a note that read, “Eighteen years together as friends, as a couple, as parents and supporters of each other. The journey has been one of growth, understanding, adjustment and adaptation. Today we are at a place where our paths diverge. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to separate as a couple and take the time to understand each other as individuals for the better.” Read less Photo courtesy: Instagram/@VickyKaushal Vicky Kaushal’s video Vicky Kaushal has shared a throwback video from her acting school days in which he can be seen with TV actress Shireen Mirza. The video hints that Shireen was Vicky’s teammate at Kishore Namit Kapoor Academy in Mumbai. Instagram / Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor trolled Janhvi Kapoor posted some pictures on the internet. However, the photo was soon filled with comments from mean trolls who mocked the actress for her outfit choice. Instagram / kiaraaliaadvani Kiara Advani’s vacation post Kiara Advani was vacationing at a beach destination and posted a video in which she shared a glimpse of the gala hour she had. instagram Sridevi’s old photo Boney Kapoor shared an old photo of his wife, late actress Sridevi, in which the actress could be seen smiling and wearing a saree. The photo is from the year 2012.

