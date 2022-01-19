Entertainment
Bollywood actor Yash Raaj Singh shares his experiences exploring the unknown
While it’s easy to envy the glamorous lives actors lead, have you ever stopped to reflect on the incredibly dangerous risks they take to create those awe-inspiring action shots and sequences that keep us at the edge of our seats?
Although they may seem like larger than life characters on screen, when it comes to real life, the actors also have fears and phobias that they must overcome to give us exciting scenes and entertaining.
However, being the consummate professionals that they are, they embrace the philosophy of feeling the fear and doing it anyway. You may have heard of Ryan Reynolds battling claustrophobia on the sets of his 2010 film, Buried or Sylvester Stallone, who had to overcome his fear of heights to shoot action sequences at 13,000 feet for his film. , Cliffhanger.
Coming back to Bollywood, did you know we have a daredevil who likes to push the boundaries of his fear and explore the unknown?
Meet the actor of war, Yash Raj Singh, a man of many passions and talents, always looking for his next challenge.
The actor recently traveled to Egypt, where he revisited his childhood love of horseback riding and even became a certified open water diver. While the fear of the unknown had always held him back from exploring the sea, the actor decided to take the plunge and face his fears head-on.
I am always amazed at how tiny and insignificant we are against the vastness of the open sea. I wasn’t afraid of swimming in pools, so it wasn’t a fear of water, it was more of a fear of the unknown. The sea is so vast and contains a multitude of worlds within itself. It is daunting to comprehend its size and scale.
Recalling his intense scuba training session, Yash says, The key to mastering whatever scares you is to not give up and learn everything one step at a time. The first time I dived, I was unable to breathe underwater. I just couldn’t do it and came very quickly. I was supposed to do two dives but was only able to do one.
However, a failed attempt wasn’t going to stop him from trying again.
After getting on I looked around and saw people around me diving deep and really enjoying it. It made me think if they could do it, why couldn’t I? I refused to give up and dived again and focused on mastering the art of underwater breathing this time. I was able to do this and also adapted this into a very successful workout regimen. After that, with every dive I took, I mastered another aspect of open water diving and was able to get certified within a week.
So, now that he’s mastered the art of diving, what does he have to say?
It’s like stepping into another world, an alien planet where you’re no longer at the top of the food chain and the usual rules of physics don’t apply. It’s a beautiful new universe, with its own colors, rules and movements. People talk about exploring space and alien planets, there is so much to explore, right here on this planet.
After exploring the depths of the Red Sea, he now looks forward to exploring the vast expanse of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and is even considering skydiving.
If you want to know what deep fear this Bollywood hunk will face next, follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more daring feats and inspiring life lessons.
