Is the security status quo enough? – The Hollywood Reporter

Among the rapid spread of omicron, the January 15 deadline to renew or modify the COVID-19 safety protocols agreement between top guilds and studios in the industry has come and gone without any official acknowledgment. This agreement, which entered into force in September 2020 and has been extended several times since, with its last update published on July 19, is expected to be extended until mid-February, according to several sources. The Hollywood Reporter.

However, with the highly contagious variant tearing up sets and entertainment workplaces, some workers wonder if current protocols are strict enough or could at least use some targeted updates that address the latest virus mutation. Others point out that case-by-case application in a rapidly changing situation is more problematic than industry protocols. In recent weeks, Paramount+ Star Trek: Picard halted production after more than 50 people tested positive, while filming CBS’ NCIS also discontinued due to COVID-19. Black Panther restarted production last week in Atlanta, only to be delayed as several cast and crew members, including Lupita Nyong’o, tested positive for the virus (production was scheduled to restart this week).

“Production was robust in the last few months of the year and the return from the holiday break was relatively slow,” says FilmLA’s rep. Philippe Sokoloski. “To date, we’ve seen more than a dozen productions that originally planned to shoot in early January call FilmLA to cancel or reschedule their shoots to a later date.”

This trajectory has only added to the focus on the COVID deal. “We have to reinforce these protocols, otherwise we will just continue to [allow] infection and re-infection and re-infection of these crew members who are at the mercy of the budgets and schedules that have been decided for them,” says Andy Kennedy-Derkay, an IATSE member who works primarily as a second assistant cameraman, and who says his most recent project has been put on hold for health and safety reasons.

Writer and member of Local 871 Robert Moon believes that although different levels of application exist on different sets, when the protocols are followed, “they are sufficient”, as the effects of the omicron variant are considered less dangerous than those of the previous dominant variant, delta. Some modifications that would help, however, he says, would be to extend the current tenure (in effect when COVID levels are high) for members of Zone A – a cast and crew group that includes cast members who must often unmask for the scenes, and those in close proximity – to test three times a week, including at least one lab PCR test, to Area B (which under the current agreement only has to test once a week if using a laboratory-PCR test or twice if using a rapid test) and incorporate booster shots.

The latest amendments to the agreement were instituted in July 2021 and for the first time related to vaccines; the CDC encouraged all adults to get vaccinated in November. The agreement details enhanced security measures that are activated when certain criteria are met. The strictest protocols are triggered when the transmission rate (the average number of people an infected person will transmit the virus to) in a metropolitan area or county is at least 1.1 and the number of new cases of COVID-19 is 10 or more per 100,000 people for seven consecutive days. (Both conditions have been met in LA County since December, which means productions are expected to operate under the stricter guidelines.) The only difference in the enhanced protocols is that those vaccinated must wear a mask at all times while away. inside, whether the building is or not. work in uses an air filtration system.

Still, several crew members who spoke to this story pointed out that over time, some productions have become more relaxed in how they handle and enforce return-to-work protocols, even as omicron surges and production workers have just returned to work after the holidays. “The last few shows I’ve been on, the COVID teams are basically telling people, ‘Well, my boss isn’t here, so feel free not to wear your masks because we did a good job of testing. regularly. ‘…Things are not as strict as they were a year and a half ago,’ says a member of IATSE Local 728, who notes that on his current show he has received emails on successive days about set workers testing positive.

Producer and former health and safety manager Jess Weiss notes that when this two-tier agreement was last amended in July, there was a general movement “to slowly become less conservative and more lax in a vaxxed [group].” She adds, “However, omicron hit and we have these conservative rules. This means that we will stick with these conservative rules until proven otherwise. … It’s up to me, as a producer, to apply them as they are and make it clear to my team that their safety is of my highest priority.

While cast and crew in Area A have the strictest requirements, post-production falls under Area D, for which, according to the latest agreement, employees “do not need periodic testing after a test of pre-employment”. Post community insiders say various studios have ramped up testing on their own, but some employees on projects under The The Walt Disney Co. Umbrellas have expressed concern that when they get down to business, the testing requirements don’t always go much further than what’s in the agreement.

“I think a lot of people in post are frustrated,” one source said. “Now that [omicron] is so endemic, I would like to be tested on a relatively regular basis. It makes sense that when it skyrockets, we get tested more. Unless someone big enough (i.e. directors or actors) comes [to the workplace], we are not [regularly] test.”

The source added that while some production areas test two or three times a week, post-production can test “potentially once a year and a half” under the current agreement, which Disney is obviously tracking.

Another source also working on a Disney project called this limited D-area testing a “vacuum in leadership – management and union”. The source says, “I can’t begin to understand how this is good for anyone, including their own company, endangering the workers who produce their content.”

When AMPTP and unions IATSE, SAG-AFTRA, DGA, Teamsters and Basic Crafts last amended their safety agreement, they reached a short-term interim agreement allowing producers to impose vaccines in zone A. (THR contacted all unions for updates on the expired extension on Monday and has not received a response.) While only Area A employees are must be vaccinated if such a mandate is implemented, producers have the discretion to extend the policy to other areas if they obtain a waiver to do so.

But it remains unclear whether a possible future deal would ever implement stricter mandatory vaccination policies. On January 13, the United States Supreme Court blocked a federal vaccine or testing mandate for companies with at least 100 employees, shifting the burden to studios and guilds to decide whether to implement an identical requirement. The decision largely leaves the companies alone to craft the appropriate COVID-19 precautions. The mandate would have forced employees of large productions to be vaccinated regardless of their zone classification.

Although employers can always choose to implement a vaccination mandate and testing requirements, Brian Sullivan, an attorney at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, was skeptical about including such a provision in the new COVID-19 protocols. “With omicron, although you can still get it while being vaccinated, you’re not that sick and you rarely have to go to the hospital if you’re already healthy enough. It’s much more treatable” , noted Sullivan. Still, he said there was a chance that a vaccine or test mandate would be implemented because studios stand to lose millions of dollars if a production is stopped due to a virus outbreak.

Dimitri Krol, an entertainment lawyer at Loeb & Loeb, said: “One of the problems is that everyone wanted a clear rule to ensure a safe workforce, and now it’s going to depend.”

A version of this story appeared in the January 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.